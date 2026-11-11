Ottawa Senators Fall to Capitals in Overtime Despite Dominant Shift

The Ottawa Senators lost 3-2 in overtime against the Washington Capitals on November 10, 2026. Nikolas Matinpalo and Samuel Ersson starred despite injuries.

The Ottawa Senators delivered one of their most complete performances of the 2026 season on Tuesday but ultimately fell short in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Washington Capitals at Canadian Tire Centre. The game, played on November 10, 2026, saw Ottawa dominate possession for significant stretches yet fail to convert that pressure into enough goals to secure a regulation victory. This result keeps the Senators record at 11 wins, 6 losses, and 2 overtime losses after nineteen games.

Second Period Dominance Defines Matchup

Ottawa goaltender Samuel Ersson proved instrumental in keeping the team competitive despite facing early deficits. The Swedish netminder has stepped up effectively during the absence of starter Linus Ullmark, helping the squad achieve a 4-3-2 record in those nine games without their primary keeper. Ersson faced heavy traffic in the opening period but stabilized the defense as the game progressed.

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The first twenty minutes belonged entirely to Washington, who outshot Ottawa 11-5 and scored on their very first attempt. However, the momentum shifted dramatically when the second period began. From that point forward, the Senators controlled the flow, outshooting the Capitals 17-2 and preventing any shots on goal for over twenty-one minutes of play.

Head Coach Praises Team Effort

Senators head coach Travis Green highlighted the quality of the performance despite the outcome. He noted that the defensive structure was sharp and that the team generated high-quality chances throughout the contest. Green emphasized that the checking assignments were executed well and that the forwards applied consistent pressure on the opposing defensemen.

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The offensive contributions came from various lines rather than relying solely on top stars like Tim Stutzle or Drake Batherson. Depth scoring played a crucial part in the effort, with players such as Michael Amadio, Fabian Zetterlund, Ridly Greig, and Nick Cousins contributing to the attack. This balanced approach allowed Ottawa to remain dangerous even when specific lines were being shut down by Washington.

Injury Concerns Mount for Squad

A significant setback occurred when Nick Cousins suffered an injury during the second period. The forward took a hard hit from Washington defenseman Jakob Chychrun and subsequently struck his head against the glass before collapsing onto the ice. No penalty was assessed on the play, and Cousins required assistance to leave the rink, raising concerns about his availability for upcoming fixtures.

Cousins is widely regarded as an invaluable energy player who brings intensity and leadership to the locker room. His ability to disrupt opponents and elevate the play of his teammates makes his absence difficult to replace. Captain Thomas Chabot expressed sympathy for the situation, noting that while physical contact is inherent to hockey, seeing a teammate injured in this manner is deeply unsettling for everyone involved.

Roster Challenges Continue for Team

The Senators have navigated a challenging start to the season marked by numerous absences due to injury. Key personnel such as Jake Sanderson, Artem Zub, Thomas Chabot, Warren Foegele, and Andre Burakovsky have all missed significant time. Additionally, William Eklund was lost early due to a torn ankle tendon, and Linus Ullmark has been sidelined for nine games so far.

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Despite these hurdles, the team has shown resilience by maintaining a competitive edge in most matchups. The loss to Washington serves as a reminder that dominant performances do not always guarantee points in the standings. The team will look to regroup and address the growing list of injured players as they prepare for the next phase of their schedule.