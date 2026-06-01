Ottawa Senators' 2002-03 Season: A Look Back at Their Historic Playoff Run

The 2002-03 Ottawa Senators had a dominant regular season, finishing with the Presidents' Trophy. Led by stars like Daniel Alfredsson and Marian Hossa, they reached the Eastern Conference Final for the first time. Despite a memorable playoff run, they fell short against the New Jersey Devils in a closely contested series.

In the 2002-03 NHL season, the Ottawa Senators finished with a dominant 52-21-9 record and 113 points, securing the Presidents' Trophy as the league's top regular-season team.

Led by head coach Jacques Martin, the Senators avoided their usual playoff collision with the Toronto Maple Leafs and went on to defeat the New York Islanders and Philadelphia Flyers, reaching the Eastern Conference Final for the first time in franchise history. This era was marked by stars such as Daniel Alfredsson, Marian Hossa, Zdeno Chara, and Patrick Lalime, with a particularly strong right side featuring Alfredsson, Hossa, and Martin Havlat.

Despite their regular-season success, the Senators opened the playoffs with a 3-0 loss to the Islanders, but they bounced back to win the next four games. The team's expectations were high, and they were determined to go far in the playoffs. Ottawa opened the Eastern Conference Final against the New Jersey Devils with an overtime victory, but they ultimately fell short, losing the series 4-3.

The Senators' inability to close out games against the experienced Devils proved costly, and they missed out on reaching the Stanley Cup Final. Despite the disappointment, the Senators' run in the 2003 playoffs was a memorable one for the team and its fans, who were united in their support for the Sens





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Ottawa Senators NHL 2002-03 Season Playoffs Daniel Alfredsson Marian Hossa Jacques Martin New Jersey Devils Eastern Conference Final

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