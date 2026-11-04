Ottawa sees record heat as temperature reaches 21.6 C in November

Ottawa set a new record high on Wednesday with 21.6 C, surpassing the previous record of 20.7 C from 2022. The unseasonably warm weather is linked to a strong El Niño, with warmer and drier conditions expected through winter.

Ottawa reached a record high of 21.6 C on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026, surpassing the previous record of 20.7 C set in 2022. The temperature was recorded at the Ottawa airport at noon.

Ottawa breaks record November high temperature

The average high for this time of year is closer to 7 C. People packed the patio at the Cheshire Cat Pub during the day of record-breaking warm weather. A stretch of above-average temperatures continues in Ottawa. Environment Canada meteorologist Geoff Coulson says one factor making the start of November warmer than normal is the El Niño event in the Pacific Ocean. This particular El Niño being much stronger than normal is having an influence on weather worldwide, he said.

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Coulson said the outlook looks to be warmer than normal temperatures through the course of the winter. And perhaps a little bit drier than normal. No rain was expected until well into nighttime.

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Showers and mild temperatures forecast ahead

The overnight forecast called for showers after midnight and a low of 13 C, where the average is around 0 C. Thursday's forecast calls for showers ending around noon, followed by a 40 per cent chance of additional showers and a high of 18 C. Friday's outlook is cloudy with a high of 15 C. Saturday could see a few showers with a high of 11 C. Average seasonal temperatures are expected to return next week. Coulson says the longer term outlook for November suggests a warmer month.

We were expecting to see November be warmer than normal overall, he said. In fact, the trend right now for December and the first look at January also indicates overall temperatures are expected to be warmer than normal as well. The record heat is part of a broader pattern of unseasonably warm weather. People took advantage of the sunny November day, with outdoor patios busy.

Strong El Nino drives unseasonable warmth

The warm spell is expected to continue with mild temperatures before seasonal averages return next week. The temperature of 21.6 C at noon surpassed the old record of 20.7 C set only three years earlier. The average high of 7 C shows how unusual the warmth is for early November. Coulson attributes the warmth to the strong El Niño in the Pacific, which influences weather worldwide.

The overnight low of 13 C is well above the average of around 0 C. Showers are forecast after midnight. Thursday will see showers ending around noon, then a 40 per cent chance of more showers and a high of 18 C. Friday will be cloudy with a high of 15 C. Saturday may see a few showers with a high of 11 C. Coulson notes that November is expected to be warmer than normal overall.

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The trend for December and the first look at January also indicate warmer than normal temperatures. The El Niño is having a global influence, he said, leading to warmer and drier conditions. The record heat brought people outdoors, as seen at the Cheshire Cat Pub where the patio was packed. The warm weather is a contrast to typical November conditions.

Temperatures return to normal next week

The average high is around 7 C, and the average overnight low is near 0 C. This week's lows have been much higher, with Wednesday night's low forecast at 13 C. After a mild week, temperatures are expected to return to seasonal averages next week. However, the longer term outlook for November remains warmer than normal. The trend for December and January also points to warmer than normal temperatures. Coulson says the strong El Niño is the main driver.

Warmer and drier conditions are likely through winter. The record-breaking warmth is part of a stretch of above-average temperatures in Ottawa. The high of 21.6 C at noon surpassed the previous record of 20.7 C from 2022. The average high for this time of year is 7 C. The warm spell is expected to continue with showers and mild temperatures before seasonal averages return next week.

The longer term outlook suggests a warmer November and possibly a warmer winter.