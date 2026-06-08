Ottawa Seeks to Temper Streaming Contributions Amid Trade Tensions; Middle East Conflict Escalates; Housing Market Risks Rise

Ottawa plans to renegotiate the contribution rates that foreign streaming platforms must pay under the Online Streaming Act, aiming to ease U.S. trade concerns. Simultaneously, Israeli‑Lebanese hostilities intensify with ground incursions and air strikes, while a Bank of Canada report flags rising refinancing risks for Toronto homeowners. The government also reviews allegations against the Streit Group for arms sales to sanctioned regimes. Cultural outlets highlight new Canadian artistic releases and historic design achievements.

Ottawa is preparing to modify the rules that oblige foreign streaming services to fund Canadian broadcasting under the 2023 Online Streaming Act. The government has asked the Canadian Radio‑television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) to revisit a recent decision that would force platforms such as Netflix, Disney+ and other niche services-including the national Indigenous television network-to increase their financial contributions to the Canadian cultural sector from five percent to fifteen percent of their Canadian revenue.

Senior officials say the move is intended to smooth relations with the United States, where the Act has been criticised as a trade barrier that could hurt American film and music distributors. Sources close to the Treasury Board indicated that Ottawa will open negotiations with the streaming giants to agree on a "more reasonable rate" that balances the need to support domestic content with the commercial realities of global platforms.

No final figure has been set, but the discussion signals that the earlier, more aggressive target may be softened to avoid escalating trade tensions. In the Middle East, fighting continues to flare up along the Lebanon‑Israel frontier. Lebanese security forces gathered on Sunday at the site of an Israeli air strike that hit a residential building in the Dahiyeh district of southern Beirut.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is facing a national election later this year, has vowed to press forward with the military campaign until Hezbollah no longer poses a threat, and daily strikes on southern Lebanon have persisted. Reports suggest that Israeli forces have now occupied roughly one‑fifth of Lebanese territory in a ground incursion, while diplomatic channels remain strained.

The escalations come against a backdrop of U.S. involvement, with former President Donald Trump allegedly urging Netanyahu to curb further attacks, though the situation on the ground remains volatile. On the economic front, the Bank of Canada's latest financial stability report highlighted growing pressures in the housing market, particularly in the Toronto region.

Approximately nine percent of borrowers whose property values have fallen sharply since they took out their mortgages are now unable to extract equity to reduce debt, raising the risk of refinancing difficulties. The report warned that a further ten‑percent drop in home prices could push the share of households unable to refinance to twelve percent in Toronto and seven percent nationwide. These figures underscore lingering vulnerabilities in Canada's real‑estate sector despite broader macro‑economic stability.

In other news, the government's foreign‑investment oversight revealed that the Streit Group, a company accused of supplying military vehicles to repressive regimes, remains unpenalised despite allegations of aiding Russian aggression in Ukraine. Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand's office said it is seeking additional advice before deciding on any action. Cultural commentary rounds out the briefing with a look at Canada's creative output.

Arts reporters have compiled a preview of upcoming works across film, music and visual arts, emphasizing the nation's capacity to produce content that resonates both domestically and abroad. The piece also reflects on Canada's design heritage, noting how iconic inventions such as the modern chair originated here and later achieved international acclaim. Together, these stories illustrate the government's attempt to balance cultural policy, international diplomacy and economic stability as it navigates an increasingly complex global landscape





globebusiness / 🏆 31. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Streaming Policy Canada‑US Trade Middle East Conflict Housing Market Risk Canadian Cultural Sector

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ottawa police investigate swastikas found drawn in chalk outside Rockcliffe homeA Rockcliffe father is speaking out after swastikas were found drawn in chalk outside his home in Rockcliffe Park, an incident he says has left his family feeling less safe in their own neighbourhood.

Read more »

Ottawa due for rainy weekend with possibility of thunderstormsAfter a few days with temperatures hovering around 30 C, the capital looks poised for a warm weekend mixed with some rain and possibly thunderstorms.

Read more »

Quebec man charged with murder a year after body found in Ottawa RiverOntario Provincial Police say a 51-year-old Quebec man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a man whose body was found in the Ottawa River one year ago.

Read more »

Hickory clubs and historic clothes: Golfers take a step back in time at Ottawa tournamentGolfers jumped back in time for the third annual Ottawa Hickory Golf Challenge this weekend.

Read more »