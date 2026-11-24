Canada has acknowledged the International Court of Justice ruling that Myanmar committed genocide against the Rohingya, calling it binding, but has not announced new measures. The UK expanded sanctions while Ottawa maintained aid funding.

Canada has acknowledged a landmark ruling by the United Nations top court that Myanmar perpetrated genocide against its Rohingya minority, calling the decision binding, but has yet to announce any new actions in response.

Canada Welcomes ICJ Genocide Ruling

Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand wrote last Thursday that Canada welcomed the ruling by the International Court of Justice and noted that Ottawa recognized Myanmar's actions as genocide in 2018. Canada today joined with European countries and Australia to acknowledge the court's first-ever ruling that a state had committed genocide. The United Kingdom signed today's statement and also expanded its sanctions on Myanmar, while Ottawa has not indicated it will take further action.

Also read Canada among 14 countries that ‘acknowledge’ ICJ ruling on Rohingya ‘genocide’

The Carney government has not announced any new measures following the ruling. Canada has partially maintained aid funding to help some of the nearly one million Rohingya people living in crowded camps in Bangladesh after fleeing violence in Myanmar. The Rohingya Centre of Canada is urging Ottawa to co-ordinate a diplomatic response with allies to further pressure Myanmar and provide more opportunities to refugee youth so they can one day return home.

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The ruling by the International Court of Justice marked the first time the court has determined that a state committed genocide. Canada has said it considers the ruling binding. The UK's expanded sanctions contrast with Canada's current stance of no new action. Anita Anand, Canada's Foreign Affairs Minister, stated last Thursday that Canada welcomed the ruling and reminded that Canada recognized Myanmar's actions as genocide in 2018.

No New Sanctions Announced

She did not announce new measures. Canada signed a joint statement today with European countries and Australia acknowledging the ruling. The United Kingdom, which also signed, went further by expanding its sanctions on Myanmar. Ottawa has not followed suit with new sanctions or other actions.

Canada has maintained partial aid funding for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh. Nearly one million Rohingya live in crowded camps there after fleeing violence in Myanmar. The Rohingya Centre of Canada is calling on Ottawa to work with allies on a diplomatic response to increase pressure on Myanmar and to provide more opportunities for refugee youth, with the goal of allowing them to return home one day.

Myanmar's military has been accused of widespread atrocities against the Rohingya, most of whom are Muslim. The UN court's ruling is seen as a significant step toward accountability. Canada's recognition of the genocide in 2018 was a notable move at the time. The court's ruling last week stated that Myanmar perpetrated genocide against the Rohingya.

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Pressure For Coordinated International Response

Canada's response has been limited to acknowledging the ruling and maintaining existing aid. The UK's expanded sanctions include additional measures against Myanmar's military regime. The Rohingya Centre of Canada continues to advocate for a coordinated international response. They emphasize the need for pressure on Myanmar and support for refugee youth.

Canada has not announced any new diplomatic or sanctions measures. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 24, 2026. Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press. Additional reporting from other outlets contributed to this story.