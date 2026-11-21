A freezer malfunction at Canada's national emergency stockpile caused $2 million in pharmaceuticals to be lost, following a $20 million loss from a similar incident a year earlier. The losses are part of more than $331 million in written-off medical supplies reported by the auditor general.

The Public Health Agency of Canada has reported losing another $2 million in pharmaceuticals from the national emergency stockpile because of the mechanical failure of a freezer.

The figure is in the annual federal public accounts published earlier this fall, and comes after the agency had to write off $20 million in pharmaceuticals from the stockpile a year earlier after another freezer malfunction. The agency says the second loss involved a small portion of a specific drug treatment for responding to a biological threat. Health Canada spokesperson Helene-Annie Lavoie said a mechanical failure prevented a freezer from maintaining its required temperature.

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Agency Investigates Freezer Failure

That led to a small portion of a stockpiled drug treatment being exposed to temperatures outside the required storage requirements. The affected products had to be disposed of as a result. Lavoie said the agency immediately launched an internal investigation and identified the cause of the problem. She said the incident did not compromise Canada's ability to respond to that potential threat, since the stockpile still had another treatment.

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The official said she could not disclose the lost drug inventory for national security reasons. She said sharing that information could expose sensitive operational details about how Canada prepares for and responds to chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear or other public health threats. The Canadian Press reported last year that an open freezer door caused the loss of medication worth $20 million at the national emergency stockpile in December 2024.

While officials again would not say exactly what was destroyed or how much, the agency said at the time it affected one type of therapeutic drug as a result of temperature fluctuations caused by several factors. The Office of the Auditor General issued a report on the emergency stockpile in October which said the agency had written off more than $331 million in expired or damaged medical supplies.

National Emergency Stockpile Details

A spokesperson for the office confirmed both the $20 million loss and the $2 million loss, from the malfunctioning freezers, were included in that figure. The national stockpile is a network of warehouses across the country where the government stores medical supplies, vaccines and emergency response equipment.

First established during the Cold War, the stockpile was initially intended to respond to a nuclear emergency. Since then, it has been adapted to respond to outbreaks of diseases including SARS and COVID-19, natural disasters like hurricanes and floods, bioterror attacks and other emergencies.