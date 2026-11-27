The Canadian federal government reported a $10.5 billion deficit for the first six months of its fiscal year, an improvement from last year. Revenue growth was driven by personal income and GST taxes, though spending also increased.

Fri, November 27, 2026 at 6:05 p.m. GMT+2 Peace Tower on Parliament Hill is seen past sunlight reflecting on a railing, in Ottawa, on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2026.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang - The Canadian Press OTTAWA - The federal government says its deficit for the first six months of its fiscal year was $10.5 billion. The Finance Department says the result compared with a $16.1 billion deficit in the same April-to-September period last year. Its monthly fiscal monitor report also shows revenues reached $254.6 billion, up from $238.2 billion a year prior.

Also read Ford, Unifor call on Ottawa to exempt Canadian automakers from exhaust pollution penalties

Tax Revenue Rise Offsets Expense Growth

The rise was attributed to increases in personal income tax revenues and GST revenues, which were offset in part by lower customs import duties and energy tax revenues. Program expenses excluding net actuarial losses amounted to $235.1 billion, up from $224.2 billion in the same period last year, due mainly to increases in direct program expenses. The net actuarial loss amounted to $180 million compared with a net actuarial gain of $2.5 billion a year earlier.

Advertisement

The improved bottom line reflects a stabilization in the broader fiscal picture, despite ongoing pressures on government spending. Federal departments have continued to prioritize direct program delivery, which has contributed to the upward pressure on total expenditures. These figures provide the first major update on the government's financial performance under the current fiscal trajectory.

Ministers have pointed to the growth in tax receipts as a sign that the economy is generating more revenue per dollar of activity than in the previous year. The increase in personal income tax and goods and services tax collections suggests steady consumer and business activity.

However, the decline in customs and energy taxes indicates a shift in trade and commodity market conditions. Actuarial adjustments remain a significant variable in the federal balance sheet. The current period saw a small net actuarial loss, a stark contrast to the substantial gain recorded in the corresponding period of the prior fiscal year. This shift highlights the sensitivity of long-term liability projections to changes in economic and demographic assumptions.

Deficit Reduction Commitment Amid Fiscal Pressure

The federal government continues to monitor the impact of global economic conditions on domestic revenues. While the deficit is smaller than last year, it remains above zero, indicating that spending continues to exceed income. The government has stated that it is committed to bringing the deficit down further in subsequent quarters. Analysts note that the first half of the fiscal year often sets the tone for the remainder of the period.

Advertisement

The current data suggests that while revenue collection is robust, expenditure growth remains a key challenge for the Treasury Board. Future reports will be closely watched to see if the trend of deficit reduction continues. The fiscal monitor is released monthly to provide transparency regarding the federal government's financial management. It serves as a key indicator for economists, investors, and the public about the health of the public finances.

The data is used to adjust forecasts and inform policy decisions throughout the fiscal year. As the year progresses, the government will face additional fiscal pressures and opportunities. The balance between revenue growth and expenditure control will be critical to achieving long-term fiscal sustainability. The current performance provides a baseline against which future efforts to manage the deficit will be measured.