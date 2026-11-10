Canada says 4,306 Second World War and Korean War veterans still alive

Veterans Affairs Canada estimates about 4,306 veterans of the Second World War and Korean War remain alive, down from 5,649 a year earlier. The department did not provide a breakdown by conflict or gender.

Veterans Affairs Canada now estimates that about 4,306 Canadian veterans of the Second World War and the Korean War are still alive today. The department released the figure as the country marked another Remembrance Day.

The new total represents a sharp decline from the estimate it gave a year earlier, a drop of more than 1,300 in a single year. In 2025, Veterans Affairs said it believed there were 3,691 surviving Second World War veterans and another 1,909 from the Korean War. Together, those figures suggested roughly 5,600 veterans were still living at that time, a total of 5,649. The new combined estimate of 4,306 is about 1,300 lower than that total.

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Veterans Affairs Withholds Conflict Breakdown

Veterans Affairs said it did not have a specific breakdown this year for the separate conflicts. It also did not provide numbers of men and women who served. The department has previously offered such details, but this year it released only the combined estimate. It is not clear from the figures released this year how many of the 4,306 served in each conflict.

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The department has not said whether it will release a more detailed breakdown in future years. Most veterans from the Second World War are now at least in their late 90s, while those who served in the Korean War are in their early to mid-90s. The passing of these veterans is accelerating as they age. Their number is expected to continue falling in the years ahead.

The new estimate of 4,306 living Second World War and Korean War veterans comes as Remembrance Day ceremonies were held across the country. In Ottawa, a person rested their fingers on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier following the service at the National War Memorial. The image was captured by The Canadian Press photographer Spencer Colby on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025. That ceremony at the National War Memorial is one of the largest annual gatherings to honour Canada's war dead.

Tomb Honours Unidentified Soldier

The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, located at the memorial, contains the remains of an unidentified Canadian soldier who died in the First World War. It serves as a focal point for remembrance. This year's figure of 4,306 was released as part of the department's ongoing tracking of the veteran population. Veterans Affairs Canada has warned for years that the number of Second World War and Korean War veterans is shrinking rapidly.

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The loss of more than 1,300 veterans in one year reflects that trend. The 2021 Census made a rare count of Canadians who served in the military. It reported 461,240 Canadian Armed Forces veterans living in Canada, with an average age of 61. Those figures include veterans of later conflicts and peacetime service, not just the Second World War and Korea.

That broader group is far larger than the remaining Second World War and Korean War cohort. It includes those who served in later missions, such as peacekeeping, the Cold War, and more recent conflicts. With the number of Second World War and Korean War veterans now at about 4,306, their voices are becoming fewer. Commemorative events like the one at the National War Memorial take on added meaning.

Government Maintains Care Focus

The government has not announced any new specific plans for this group. As those veterans age, their care and recognition remain a focus for the federal government. Veterans Affairs Canada provides services and benefits to them and their families. The estimate of 4,306 was current as of this year's Remembrance Day.

It is an estimate, not a precise count, and may be revised. Veterans Affairs said it did not have a specific breakdown this year for the separate conflicts or by gender. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 10, 2026.