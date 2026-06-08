Ottawa's troubled Confederation Line: Sinkhole's legacy could haunt passengers for decades

A sinkhole that delayed construction on Ottawa's troubled Confederation Line in 2016 damaged the relationship between the city and the light rail line's builder, according to a report. The sinkhole, which swallowed a large section of Rideau Street beside Rideau Centre, severely disrupted the construction timeline and set the stage for an 'adversarial' relationship between the city and Rideau Transit Group. The report also revealed an underlying risk of public-private partnerships, or P3s, which allowed the city to offload the geotechnical risk associated with the project to RTG, ultimately saving taxpayers $100 million.

The Rideau Street sinkhole in 2016 not only delayed construction on Ottawa 's troubled Confederation Line , it damaged the relationship between the city and the light rail line's builder so severely that it could haunt passengers for decades to come.

The sinkhole swallowed a large section of Rideau Street beside Rideau Centre on June 8, 2016. According to the final report of the Ottawa Light Rail Transit Public Inquiry, the sinkhole severely delayed construction on the Confederation Line, and set the stage for an 'adversarial' relationship between the city and Rideau Transit Group. The sinkhole 'profoundly disrupted the construction timeline' set out by OLRT-C, the construction arm of Rideau Transit Group (RTG), affecting subsequent stages of the project.

There were other unrelated disruptions, including slow delivery of the vehicles by train maker Alstom and 'systems engineering and assurance failures' by OLRT-C, but the sinkhole, which came at a critical stage of construction, represented 'the most significant delay' of several facing the project. This delay had knock-on effects throughout the project, most significantly in OLRT-C's ability to deliver the necessary track and other infrastructure to test the vehicles and the train control system.

This resulted in a shortened testing schedule and a resequencing of this work to use the available infrastructure. OLRT-C knew by mid-2017 that because of the sinkhole, it would be unlikely to meet the May 2018 handover date set out in the project agreement.

However, RTG kept that information to itself because it wanted the city to accept other concessions first, Hourigan found. For its part, the City was understandably frustrated by the project delays, and adopted the default position that it was entitled to enforce its rights under the original project agreement. The rift also revealed an underlying risk of public-private partnerships, or P3s, according to the report.

The arrangement allowed the city to offload the geotechnical risk associated with the project to RTG, ultimately saving taxpayers $100 million. The people of Ottawa face the spectre of a largely dysfunctional partnership operating and maintaining the for decades. The risk transfer was a significant benefit to the City because that risk materialized with the Rideau Street sinkhole.

However, the P3 model also caused or contributed to several of the ongoing difficulties on the project. For example, while the city would traditionally play a more direct role in such a major construction project, it had limited insight or control over this one. When problems did arise, the City's insistence on enforcing its contractual rights was a significant contributor to the breakdown in the relationship between the parties. This adversarial relationship hurt the parties' ability to respond to problems.

The ultimate result is that, despite some recent improvements in the relationship, the people of Ottawa face the spectre of a largely dysfunctional partnership operating and maintaining the for decades. During this summer's hearings, the commission heard that major construction companies have been declining P3 projects precisely because they're unwilling to assume the significant financial risk associated with them. This reluctance is understandable because, in the context of significant infrastructure projects, the potential financial risk can be almost unlimited





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Ottawa Confederation Line Rideau Street Sinkhole Public-Private Partnerships P3s

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