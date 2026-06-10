Ottawa's Supervised Drug Consumption Sites to Close Amid Warnings of Increased Overdoses

Ottawa's last supervised drug consumption sites are set to close this week, prompting warnings from community members and health professionals of increased overdoses and public drug use. The sites, which provide medical supervision and safer drug use equipment, have been a lifeline for hundreds of people struggling with addiction. However, provincial funding is set to run out on June 13, forcing the sites to close. Community members and health professionals are bracing for the consequences, with some predicting a surge in overdose deaths and public drug use. The city's medical officer of health has also warned of increased pressure on paramedics, firefighters, police, and hospitals. The closures have been met with controversy, with some residents welcoming the end of the sites, while others are concerned about the impact on public safety.

Ottawa 's last supervised drug consumption sites will close for good this week, and many within that community warn the city will come to regret it.

Barry Fyfe, who relies on the supervised consumption site at Sandy Hill Community Health Centre, said the city will soon be sorry to see it gone. When Ottawa's supervised drug consumption sites close for good this week, Barry Fyfe - one of hundreds of people who rely on their services - predicts that most everyone is going to regret it.

Fyfe goes to the Sandy Hill Community Health Centre consumption site to use drugs under medical supervision once or twice a day. He says staff have stepped in to save his life during an overdose on more than one occasion. They'll find a way to use regardless, he said. It'll be out in the open where everyone can see.

And unfortunately, I think there's gonna be a lot of used gear left out. Fyfe is just one of those bracing for the end of supervised consumption in Ottawa as provincial funding runs out on June 13, forcing Sandy Hill Community Health Centre and Ottawa Inner City Health to close the last two sites remaining in the city. Dean Dewar, director of consumption and treatment services at Sandy Hill, said its site will close at 6 p.m. Friday.

It will still offer outreach, primary care, a drop-in and a supply of safer drug use equipment like needles and pipes - but not supervised injection. More than eight years after the site opened in 2018, Dewar said it's with a heavy feeling that he awaits the end. It's people that we care about in our community losing access to health care, he said. And like any population, any loss of health care to a vulnerable group is just devastating.

Dean Dewar is director of consumption and treatment services at Sandy Hill Community Health Centre. Dewar said he's worried for the safety of his clients. So are four doctors who work at Ottawa Inner City Health, which runs Ottawa's other remaining supervised consumption site, known as The Trailer, at the Shepherds of Good Hope.

They put out a joint statement warning that the closure will shift drug use into alleyways, transit stations and public washrooms, where some people will use alone at a higher risk of overdose. We can expect to see more visible public drug use, more emergency calls and increased pressure on paramedic and police services in the Market and surrounding Lowertown neighbourhoods, the statement said.

That's similar to what Ottawa's Medical Officer of Health Dr. Trevor Arnason said last month in a memo to city council. He noted that about 1,750 people rely on the sites, and he predicted that overdoses will increase, putting more pressure on paramedics, firefighters, police and hospitals. Peter Tilley, CEO of The Ottawa Mission, has been among those pushing the province to reverse its decision to cut off funding for the sites.

He now knows it's almost certainly too late - and he's preparing to live with the consequences. Tilley said his staff are prepared to respond, with naloxone kits and training. But even so, he's feeling absolute anxiety about what's coming next. We have several clients here who stay under our roof, who go down to the supervised injection site that is at King Edward and Murray... he said.

So where will those people be injecting? In a back parking lot here? John Heckbert, executive director of Operation Come Home, said he's feeling a sense of dread over the impending closures. His organization works with street-involved youth, and he figures about 10 per cent of the 750 or so young people he serves have significant substance use issues.

I think the majority of us in the sector are pretty apprehensive about what's going to happen, he said. He also expects a higher risk of overdose and fears that, more and more, it will happen on his doorstep. There's a feeling that people will shift their use to use in more public spaces, to use substances closer to organizations like ours, because there is a little bit of extra safety you can get from proximity, he said.

And so we're kind of bracing for that. But the dread isn't universal. Supervised consumption has always been controversial, and Keith Nuthall of the Downtown Ottawa Condominium Alliance said the one at Sandy Hill Community Health Centre has made his neighbourhood less safe. He said the community has seen more break-ins, more assaults and more open drug dealing since the site opened in 2018, causing a good deal of fear and discomfort among residents in the community.

Nuthall, whose organization represents about 4,200 condo owners and residents in several buildings in Lowertown and Sandy Hill, said it might not happen all at once - but he expects an eventual improvement after the site closes





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