Ottawa's Supervised Drug Consumption Sites to Close, Sparking Health and Safety Concerns

The last two supervised drug consumption sites in Ottawa are set to close as provincial funding ends, prompting warnings from health professionals and community groups about potential increases in overdoses, public drug use, and strain on emergency services. While some residents anticipate safety improvements, many service providers and users express deep concern for vulnerable populations.

Ottawa is on the brink of a significant public health shift as the city's final supervised drug consumption sites prepare to permanently close. The Sandy Hill Community Health Centre site and The Trailer, operated by Ottawa Inner City Health, will cease supervised injection services when provincial funding runs out on June 13.

The closures will affect approximately 1,750 people who rely on these services, according to Ottawa's Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Trevor Arnason. Staff at both sites describe a heavy sense of loss, while users like Barry Fyfe, who visits the Sandy Hill site multiple times a day, predict the city will come to regret the decision.

Fyfe credits staff with saving his life during overdoses and fears that without supervised spaces, drug use will shift to public areas, leaving behind hazardous waste and increasing risks for those who use alone. Health professionals and outreach workers are sounding alarms about the expected consequences. Dean Dewar, director of consumption and treatment services at Sandy Hill, calls the closure devastating for a vulnerable population losing access to critical healthcare.

At Ottawa Inner City Health, four doctors issued a joint statement predicting that drug use will move into alleyways, transit stations, and public washrooms, leading to more emergency calls and added pressure on paramedic and police services, particularly in the Market and Lowertown areas. Dr. Arnason's memo to city council echoed these concerns, forecasting a rise in overdoses that could overwhelm hospitals and first responders.

Peter Tilley, CEO of The Ottawa Mission, described feeling "absolute anxiety" about where displaced clients will go, noting that many residents currently use the nearby supervised site. His organization is preparing with naloxone kits and training, but he questions where safe use will occur instead. John Heckbert of Operation Come Home, which supports street-involved youth, said about 10 percent of his clients have significant substance use issues.

He anticipates a "sense of dread" as use shifts closer to organizations like his, increasing overdose risks on their doorsteps. The dread is not universal, however. Keith Nuthall of the Downtown Ottawa Condominium Alliance represents residents who have long opposed the Sandy Hill site, citing increased break-ins, assaults, and open drug dealing since it opened in 2018. He expects eventual safety improvements after closure, though acknowledges the change may not be immediate.

As the city braces for the shutdown, the debate underscores the tension between harm reduction approaches and community safety concerns, with vulnerable populations caught in the middle





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