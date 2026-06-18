Ottawa's Largest Homeless Shelter to Convert into Supportive Housing Units

Shepherds of Good Hope plans to transform its emergency shelter on King Edward Avenue into a health-focused supportive housing facility, shifting from temporary beds to permanent bachelor apartments with on-site services to better serve individuals facing chronic homelessness.

Shepherds of Good Hope, a major Ottawa organization serving people experiencing homelessness, announced a transformative shift: converting one of its emergency shelters into a long-term supportive housing facility.

The plan involves redesigning the upper floors of its King Edward Avenue shelter into bachelor apartments while reconfiguring the ground floor to host on-site medical and social services. This move reflects a broader strategic pivot from short-term emergency management to addressing root causes and providing permanent housing solutions. The organization notes that while the shelter was built for temporary respite, many residents remain for years due to systemic barriers, making the status quo untenable.

CEO Stephen Bartolo emphasized the need to stop merely managing homelessness and start preventing it, with supportive housing offering stability and health resources under one roof. City officials, including Mayor Mark Sutcliffe and Councillor Stéphanie Plante, praised the initiative as a fundamental shift in Ottawa's approach, aligning with goals to end homelessness and revitalize the Lowertown and ByWard communities.

Advocates like Kaite Burkholder Harris of the Alliance to End Homelessness Ottawa caution that simply adding more shelter beds perpetuates the problem; instead, housing-first models are essential. The conversion will require extensive planning, engaging architects, engineers, partner agencies, and people with lived experience over the next year





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Homelessness Supportive Housing Ottawa Shepherds Of Good Hope Emergency Shelter Conversion Housing-First Lowertown Byward Market

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