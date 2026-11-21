A Montreal Economic Institute study of Ontario Health data from April 2025 to February 2026 found Ottawa hospitals had some of the longest emergency room stays in Ontario, with Montfort Hospital ranking last in the province at a median of eight hours and 10 minutes.

A new study has found that Ottawa hospitals recorded some of the longest emergency room stay times in Ontario, with Montfort Hospital ranking last among the province's 168 emergency departments.

The Montreal Economic Institute, a think-tank that promotes economic liberalism, released the study on Thursday. It examined Ontario Health data collected between April 2025 and February 2026 to assess wait times across the province. The data shows that Ottawa's five hospitals all finished in the bottom 25 per cent of Ontario's 168 emergency departments for median length of stay in the ER. Montfort Hospital had the longest median length of stay in the province at eight hours and 10 minutes.

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Ottawa Hospitals Longest Er Stays

The Ottawa Hospital General Campus was second-to-last at seven hours and 58 minutes, while the Civic Campus ranked sixth last at six hours and 48 minutes. The Kingston General Hospital was fourth last in the province with a median time of six hours and 52 minutes. The median length of stay across Ontario over the 10-month period was three hours and 54 minutes.

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The study found that hospitals in the east region had the longest length of stay of any region at four hours and 30 minutes. Here is how Ottawa's emergency departments performed for length of stay: Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO) at 4:38, ranking 138 of 168; Queensway-Carleton Hospital at 5:49, ranking 156 of 168; The Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus at 6:48, ranking 162 of 168; The Ottawa Hospital General Campus at 7:58, ranking 167 of 168; and Montfort Hospital at 8:10, ranking 168 of 168.

The study also examined the median length of time it took for a patient to receive an initial assessment from a physician. Ottawa's hospitals performed better on this metric, though only The Ottawa Hospital General Campus placed in the top half of the province for time to initial assessment. The General Campus had a median time to initial assessment of one hour and 16 minutes, ranking 81 of 168.

Median Time To Initial Assessment

Montfort Hospital followed at one hour and 26 minutes, ranking 99 of 168. The Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus had a median of one hour and 40 minutes, ranking 123 of 168. Both Queensway-Carleton Hospital and CHEO had a median of two hours and 21 minutes, ranking 157 of 168 and 156 of 168 respectively. The median time to a physician's initial assessment was one hour and 21 minutes across Ontario.

Eastern Ontario trailed other parts of the province with a median time of one hour and 41 minutes. CHEO had the longest time to initial assessment in Ottawa at two hours and 21 minutes. The hospital's overall length of stay, however, was the shortest among Ottawa's five emergency departments at four hours and 38 minutes.

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Ontario Emergency Department Performance

The study's findings place Ottawa's emergency departments among the slowest in Ontario for overall length of stay, even as the city's hospitals fared somewhat better on how quickly patients received an initial physician assessment. The Montreal Economic Institute based its analysis on Ontario Health data covering a 10-month period from April 2025 to February 2026, providing a broad snapshot of emergency department performance across the province.