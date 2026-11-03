Ottawa Focus Groups Show Low Awareness of Federal Deficit and Budget Updates Ahead of Fall Budget

Finance Canada focus groups found Canadians have low awareness of the spring economic update and little concern about the deficit, as the Liberal government prepares to table its fall budget on Thursday.

The Liberal government is set to table its federal budget on Thursday, but Ottawa's own focus groups suggest Canadians are not closely tracking the state of the federal purse.

Finance Canada commissioned market research firm Environics to host roundtables with Canadians about a week after Ottawa tabled its spring economic update on April 28. The report, delivered by Environics on June 4 and only recently published online, found that top of mind awareness of the spring economic update was very low, even after participants were prompted about it. Over one week, Environics conducted 10 online focus groups across the country with 73 people, divided between younger and older Canadians.

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Since the 2025 federal election, the Liberals have deepened deficits with new spending to pivot Canada's economy away from reliance on the United States. The April fiscal update showed a general improvement in near-term deficits, thanks mostly to stronger-than-expected economic results at the end of last year. Regardless of the borrowing track, the report noted participants expressed little concern about the deficit.

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Focus Groups Show Low Budget Awareness

Most felt there was no point in trying to balance the budget quickly, given disruptions from U.S. tariffs and the war in the Middle East. For most, the deficit is just a number and they had little sense of what it really meant or how it affected their personal lives or standard of living, the report stated.

Prolonged deep deficits require more federal money to service interest costs, and a tighter fiscal situation can eventually restrict a government's ability to respond to economic shocks. Many participants understood on some level that running deep deficits can harm the economy and that there should be a plan to bring borrowing under control. Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre regularly rails against the Liberals over deficits and is urging the government to cut wasteful spending ahead of Thursday's budget.

The Liberal government claims its fiscal guardrails, shrinking the deficit as a share of the economy and borrowing only for capital investment starting next year, are keeping it on a sustainable track. Some participants were aware of a few specific items in the update, but awareness was low even for the Liberals' landmark affordability measures. Few knew about the grocery and essentials payment, which replaced and expanded the previous GST benefit for lower-income households.

Liberal Fiscal Plans and Affordability Measures

A pause on the federal fuel excise tax was viewed positively, but some confused it with the Liberals' move to kill the consumer carbon price a year earlier. The spring update also included a plan to spend nearly $6 billion to foster more careers for young Canadians in the skilled trades. Most participants had not heard anything about such a plan, the report said, adding most reacted favourably when informed about it.

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Finance Canada uses regular roundtables to gauge public response to its economic efforts. Environics noted these focus groups offer a range of opinions but are not weighted like a traditional poll. The use of qualitative research allows the department to get a clear and current sense of the evolution of the public mood towards the state of the economy, personal economic well-being and government actions, the report states.

Timing Change and Public News Habits

This week's budget will show whether a tailwind from higher global oil prices has offset the surge in federal spending commitments since the spring economic statement. When Prime Minister Mark Carney took office in 2025, he reversed the federal government's fiscal schedule, so the budget is now tabled in the fall and mid-year updates in the spring. Only two or three older participants who labelled themselves as news junkies reported being aware of a spring economic update, the report noted.

There was stronger awareness of Carney's travels overseas to find new trading partners for Canada, and a broader recognition of American news stories over Canadian ones. That was particularly true among younger participants, who reported getting more news from TikTok and Instagram, where Environics noted U.S. news is more prevalent. Despite low awareness, Environics said that after participants were told about the contents of the plan, their opinions were mixed but generally neutral to positive.

Many participants noted that they did not have high expectations from the federal government in the first place, the report said. The new immigration levels are also expected to be revealed in the Carney government's federal budget on Thursday. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 3, 2026.