Ottawa's $6.5-billion forestry package draws mixed reaction as mills struggle

Forestry leaders call the $6.5-billion federal funding package precedent setting but warn help will not arrive until 2027-28, too late for some mills.

Forestry industry leaders say Ottawa's historic $6.5-billion funding package will give the sector a much-needed boost but will not save struggling mills overnight. The federal government's spending plan, announced last week, proposes to roll out funding over six years to help modernize aging mills, boost productivity and develop new products.

But the money is not expected to start flowing until 2027-28, even as U.S. tariffs, weak markets and rising costs continue to threaten jobs and operations across the country. Derek Nighbor, president and chief executive of the Forest Products Association of Canada, called the $6.5-billion commitment precedent setting. But he warned that 2027 will likely be another difficult year for the industry as housing starts remain weak and U.S. tariffs persist.

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Mill Closures Affect Hundreds Of Workers

Those struggles have intensified over the past several months, with pulp and paper mills across the country shutting down or suspending operations citing a range of market pressures. In recent weeks, AV Group NB Inc. temporarily idled its pulp mill in Nackawic, N.B. , affecting about 350 workers. Rayonier Advanced Materials halted production at its Témiscaming, Que.

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, facility, affecting more than 300 unionized jobs. Domtar also announced in August that it would indefinitely idle its Bayview Fibre chipping facility and Howe Sound pulp mill in Port Mellon, B.C. , affecting about 400 employees. Ken Farr, president of the Canadian Institute of Forestry, said he worries the funding may come too late to help some struggling mills.

Farr said the industry is facing a perfect storm of U.S. tariffs, aging facilities and increasingly limited access to affordable timber supplies. I do not think any kind of funding can be sent too soon, he said. It will help companies upgrade their equipment, raise productivity and transition to higher-value wood and paper products. The funding package is intended to support modernization, productivity improvements and the development of new products over a six-year period.

Funding Timeline Extends Into 2027

Industry leaders say the timeline means many companies will continue to face pressure well into 2027. The announced closures and suspensions have affected hundreds of workers in New Brunswick, Quebec and British Columbia. Nighbor said the commitment is precedent setting but cautioned that weak housing starts and persistent U.S. tariffs will keep conditions difficult. Farr said the perfect storm of tariffs, aging facilities and limited affordable timber supplies is making it hard for mills to stay competitive.

The federal plan aims to help companies upgrade equipment, raise productivity and move toward higher-value wood and paper products. But with funding not flowing until 2027-28, concerns remain that some operations may not survive long enough to benefit. The sector continues to face weak markets, rising costs and trade pressures that have already forced temporary and indefinite idling at multiple mills. Brett Bundale, The Canadian Press