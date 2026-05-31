Ottawa River Search, Habs Players Enjoy Concert, WHO Visits Ebola Outbreak

Police in Ottawa are searching for a man who was last seen entering the Ottawa River, while several Montreal Canadiens players were spotted enjoying a night out with country music star Luke Combs.

Police in Ottawa are searching for a man who was last seen entering the Ottawa River on a paddleboard. The man's identity has not been released, and authorities are urging people to exercise caution when approaching the river.

In other news, several Montreal Canadiens players were spotted enjoying a night out with country music star Luke Combs at a concert in the city. The WHO chief has visited the epicenter of the Ebola outbreak in eastern Congo, where cases are outpacing the response. A New Brunswick man's quest to bring his son's remains home from Ukraine's front lines has been met with bureaucratic red tape.

The family of Hailey Dugay, whose murder conviction was overturned, has spoken out about their devastation. A man has been hospitalized after a stabbing in Kitchener, and a development project in Shawnigan has stalled due to a federal funding shortfall. Celine Dion has given a shout-out to the Montreal Victoire team, who won the Walter Cup.

Dutch health officials have cleared a ship to sail again after a hantavirus outbreak, and the French capital is hosting a parade for Paris Saint-Germain after their Champions League win. Humpback whales have set a new distance record, and a violent volcanic eruption may have revealed a new way to tackle a potent planet-heating gas.

Meanwhile, the Shopping Trends team has been testing various products, including a Canadian shampoo and conditioner that has changed their scalp and hair health, and a smart laundry basket that has solved their biggest household argument. They have also rounded up 13 budget-friendly beauty products that are dupes of more expensive items and 27 last-minute beauty discounts to take advantage of before the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale ends





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Ottawa River Habs Players WHO Visits Ebola Outbreak Hailey Dugay Celine Dion Paris Saint-Germain Humpback Whales Volcanic Eruption Shopping Trends

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