Ottawa River Flooding Forces Evacuations in Gatineau

Major flooding along the Ottawa River is causing residents in Gatineau, Quebec, to temporarily leave their homes. Water levels are stabilizing but remain high, with support centers established to assist those affected. The situation is reminiscent of previous floods in 2017, 2019, and 2023.

The Ottawa River is experiencing significant flooding, with water levels stabilizing but remaining at major flood stages. This has prompted the temporary evacuation of residents in several parts of Gatineau , Quebec .

The Ottawa River Regulation Planning Board reports that water levels between Gatineau and Carillon are holding steady, though still at concerning heights, approximately five to fifteen centimeters below the peaks observed three years prior. Forecasts predict moderate temperatures and a lack of substantial precipitation in the coming days, suggesting a gradual decrease in spring runoff from the central, unregulated areas of the watershed over the next week.

However, upstream from Pembroke, water levels are still anticipated to rise. The situation has led to the establishment of a new support center at 850 boulevard de la Gappe in Gatineau, a collaborative effort between the city and the Red Cross. Residents like Michael McCann have been forced to seek temporary shelter with family, as access to their homes has become impossible due to the extensive flooding.

McCann reported approximately 45 centimeters of water extending 300 meters inland from the river towards his property. The Red Cross relief center, coordinated by Chantal Jolicoeur, is prepared to assist anyone affected, with a steady stream of individuals seeking support. The scale of the flooding is visually documented in photographs taken along Avenue des Tourterelles, showcasing the impact on the north shore of the Ottawa River west of Gatineau.

This isn't a new experience for many in the region, with communities like Ottawa-Gatineau, Fort-Coulonge, and Clarence-Rockland repeatedly battling floodwaters, having faced similar challenges in 2017, 2019, and 2023. The Red Cross is offering assistance including temporary hotel stays for up to three days, with the city planning to reassess the situation after this period. Pascal Mathieu, the Red Cross vice-president for Quebec, emphasized that even a single flooded home represents a significant hardship.

City of Gatineau officials estimate that nearly 200 buildings have already been flooded, with approximately 300 more at risk. Residents requiring assistance with evacuation are encouraged to contact 311 to request support from firefighters, who can provide transportation via truck or boat. The ongoing flooding highlights the vulnerability of communities along the Ottawa River and the importance of preparedness and collaborative response efforts.

Silvy Lemay, a resident of rue de Versailles, expressed concern about the physical strain of navigating the floodwaters, hoping to remain safe and mobile despite the challenging conditions. The situation remains fluid, and authorities are continuing to monitor water levels and provide assistance to those affected





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Ottawa River Flooding Gatineau Quebec Evacuation

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