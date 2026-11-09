Ottawa Remembrance Day Schedule: Retail Closures, Transit Detours, and Service Updates

Comprehensive guide to Remembrance Day operations in Ottawa including retail closing times at 12:30 p.m., OC Transpo detours and the 11 a.m. silence, and closures of municipal services and libraries while museums offer free admission.

The city of Ottawa is implementing a comprehensive schedule of operational changes and restrictions for residents and visitors on Remembrance Day to honor the significance of the holiday.

Under the strict provisions of the city's Remembrance Day Bylaw, most retail businesses are mandated to remain closed until 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday. This regulation specifically applies to large commercial entities such as shopping malls, Tanger Outlets, big box retailers, and substantial grocery stores.

Also read 2025 Remembrance Day in Ottawa: Schedule, Closures, and Ceremony Details

Convenience Stores and Gas Stations Open

However, exemptions are in place for smaller convenience stores, gas stations, pharmacies with less than 7,500 square feet of total area, and food or grocery stores under 2,400 square feet. The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation stores as well as Beer Stores are also permitted to open their doors at 12:30 p.m., allowing residents to purchase alcohol after the morning hours of solemn reflection have concluded.

Public transit operations managed by OC Transpo will largely follow a regular schedule, but specific routes serving the downtown core will experience significant disruptions. Routes 5, 6, 7, 9, 10, 11, 12, 14, 15, 17, 18, 19, and 20 are scheduled for detours due to road closures on Rideau and Elgin streets between 6:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Additionally, detours will be enforced for Routes 39, 61, 84, and 163 during community Remembrance Day ceremonies.

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A poignant moment of stillness will occur when all OC Transpo buses and trains pause their service completely to observe two minutes of silence at 11 a.m. To further honor those who served, veterans wearing their medals or uniforms, or those presenting valid identification, can ride OC Transpo buses, all O-Train Lines, and Para Transpo vehicles free of charge until November 11. Government services and municipal facilities will face varied closures and hours adjustments.

Government Offices and Libraries Closed

ServiceOttawa's Client Services counters at locations including City Hall and community centers will be closed. The Provincial Court and the Administrative Hearing Penalty System area at the Mary Pitt Centre will also be shut down, along with the Business Licensing Centre and the Spay and Neuter Clinic. While green bin, garbage, and recycling collections will proceed on their normal schedule, other city-operated amenities such as community recreation facilities, municipal child-care centers, and public library branches will be closed.

Canada Post will halt all deliveries, and Service Canada offices across the nation will be closed. Conversely, many major cultural institutions are offering free admission to the public, including the Canadian Museum of Nature, the Canadian War Museum, the National Gallery of Canada, and the Bytown Museum, encouraging citizens to reflect on history and heritage.