Ottawa Remembrance Day 2026: National Ceremony, Traffic Closures, and Local Events Guide

Virginia Hicks leads the 2026 National Remembrance Day Ceremony in Ottawa. View the full schedule of local events, road closures, and transit detours for Wednesday, November 11.

Wednesday, November 11, marks Remembrance Day, a solemn occasion dedicated to honouring the members of the Canadian Armed Forces who have died in the line of duty. The capital city of Ottawa will serve as the focal point for the National Remembrance Day Ceremony at the National War Memorial, where thousands of citizens are expected to gather. This annual observance serves as a critical national moment to reflect on military sacrifice and service across Canada.

National Ceremony and Virginia Hicks

The National Remembrance Day Ceremony commences at the National War Memorial at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 11. A significant highlight of the morning will be a 21-gun salute fired from the east side of Parliament Hill, near the Rideau Canal, at approximately 11 a.m. This auditory tribute adds a traditional and powerful layer of respect to the visual solemnity of the gathering.

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Virginia Hicks will serve as this year's Silver Cross Mother, a role of immense historical and emotional weight. She lost her daughter, 22-year-old Sapper Mariebeth Short, in a training accident at CFB Petawawa in 2002. In her official capacity, Hicks will lay a wreath at the National War Memorial on behalf of every Canadian mother who has lost a child during military service, anchoring the national grief in a specific, personal narrative.

Broadcasting coverage will be extensive, with CTV transmitting the Remembrance Day ceremony live for national audiences. The Royal Canadian Legion will also facilitate digital access by streaming the ceremony on its Facebook page. These media efforts ensure that those unable to attend in person can still witness the key moments of the national observance.

Local Ceremonies Across Ottawa and Surrounding Regions

Beyond the National War Memorial, various communities within the capital region will host their own distinct services. Beechwood Cemetery, home to the National Military Cemetery, will hold its annual Remembrance Day service starting at 10:30 a.m. This event is open to all military members of the capital, their families, friends, and the general public wishing to show support for the Canadian Armed Forces.

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In Vanier, the Royal Canadian Legion Eastview Branch 462 is organizing a parade and ceremony. The parade is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. on the corner of Hannah and Marier Street and will conclude at 294 Cyr Avenue. The accompanying ceremony will start promptly at 2 p.m., providing a late-morning tribute for local residents.

The Montgomery Legion will host a Remembrance Day ceremony at the Brantwood Place Gates, located at Main Street and Beckwith Road in Old Ottawa East. This event begins at 10:45 a.m. and will feature a parade of cadets starting from Grande Allée Park, highlighting the intergenerational aspect of military remembrance and youth involvement.

In Barrhaven, the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 641 hosts the annual ceremony in partnership with the John McCrae Secondary School. The event takes place at 103 Malvern Drive behind the Walter Baker Community Centre, beginning at 10:30 a.m. This collaboration between the Legion and local educational institutions underscores the community-wide nature of the commemoration.

Community Services in Eastern and Western Ottawa

Carp residents will gather for a service at the West Carleton War Memorial, located at 462 Donald B. Munro Dr., starting at 10:45 a.m. Meanwhile, the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 632 in Orleans will hold its ceremony at 10:30 a.m. at the cenotaph located at 800 Taylor Creek Drive. These localized events ensure that residents in eastern suburbs have convenient access to formal tributes.

Further south, Greely invites the public to a service at 10:45 a.m. at 8021 Mitch Owens Road. In Manotick, a parade will form at the Legion at 10:30 a.m. before moving to the cenotaph for a ceremony at 10:50 a.m., followed by a community reception. These structured timelines allow for organized participation in smaller, tight-knit communities.

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North Gower will host a ceremony at the cenotaph at 2345 Perkins Drive starting at 1:30 p.m., while Kars will hold its event at 11:30 a.m. at the cenotaph at 6692 Rideau Valley Drive South. Stittsville will see a parade depart from the Stittsville Legion Branch 618 at 1:50 p.m., proceeding north on Stittsville Main Street to Warner-Colpitts Lane and then to the cenotaph for a service at approximately 2 p.m.

Constance Bay will hold a parade and wreath laying ceremony at 2 p.m. at the Branch 616 cenotaph, with the parade forming at the Constance Bay General Store at 1:30 p.m. Finally, the Richmond and District R.C.L Branch 625 will conduct a service at 10:35 a.m. at Richmond Memorial Park, located at the corner of McBean and Perth streets. This comprehensive list ensures that residents from Ottawa west to western Quebec have a local point of commemoration.

Traffic Closures and Transit Detours on November 11

The National Remembrance Day Ceremony will significantly impact traffic across the downtown core of Ottawa on Wednesday. Streets will be closed from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. to ensure the security and dignity of the event. The Queen Elizabeth Driveway will be closed between Somerset Street and Laurier Avenue, while Elgin Street will be shut down from Laurier Avenue to Wellington Street.

Additional closures affect Wellington Street from Bank Street to Rideau Street/Sussex Avenue. Daly Avenue will be closed between Colonel By Drive and Nicholas Street, and Nicholas Street will be closed between Daly Avenue and Laurier Avenue. These closures require drivers to plan alternative routes well in advance of the morning rush hour.

OC Transpo routes 5, 6, 7, 9, 10, 11, 12, 14, 15, 17, 18, 19, and 20 will be detoured between 6:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. due to road closures on Rideau and Elgin streets. Passengers relying on these routes must check for real-time updates and allow extra travel time to account for the altered bus paths.

Veterans wearing their medals or uniforms, or presenting valid ID, can ride for free on OC Transpo buses, all O-Train lines, Para Transpo vehicles, and Société de transport de l'Outaouais (STO) buses. This concession acknowledges the service of those being honoured, offering a tangible benefit to veterans and their families on Remembrance Day.