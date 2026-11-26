The Ottawa Redblacks have fired head coach and general manager Ryan Dinwiddie after a 1-17 season in his only year with the club. President Mike Morreale announced the move, thanking Dinwiddie for his commitment.

The Ottawa Redblacks have fired Ryan Dinwiddie as head coach and general manager after a 1-17 season in his only year with the club. Redblacks president Mike Morreale announced on Thursday morning that Dinwiddie has been relieved of his duties.

Ryan is a two-time Grey Cup champion and a former CFL Coach of the Year, and he has earned the respect of people across this league, Morreale said in a statement. We thank Ryan for his commitment and the work he put into the Redblacks, and we wish him and his family all the best, Morreale added. The Redblacks hired Dinwiddie in November 2025, making him the fourth head coach in franchise history.

Also read Ottawa Redblacks fire coach, GM Ryan Dinwiddie after 1 season

Ryan Dinwiddie Fired By Redblacks

He previously won two Grey Cups with the Toronto Argonauts as a head coach and had a record of 51-35 with the club. But it was a tough first season in Ottawa for Dinwiddie, as the Redblacks lost their first 16 games of the season. Ottawa finally broke through with a 40-39 win over the Argonauts on Oct. 16. The Redblacks ended the season 1-17, finishing in last place in the CFL.

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The decision comes after the team's difficult campaign and marks another major change for the franchise. Dinwiddie, a two-time Grey Cup champion and former CFL Coach of the Year, had earned respect across the league during his time with Toronto. His record with the Argonauts included a 51-35 mark as head coach, a tenure that established him as one of the CFL's top coaches before his move to Ottawa.

Tough Season In Ottawa

The Redblacks brought him in in November 2025 as the fourth head coach in team history, hoping he could turn the club around. Instead, the team endured one of the worst seasons in recent CFL memory, losing 16 straight before the narrow victory over Toronto. The 40-39 win over the Argonauts on Oct. 16 was the lone highlight of the year. Ottawa finished the season with a 1-17 record and in last place in the CFL.

Morreale's statement thanked Dinwiddie for his commitment and the work he put into the Redblacks, and wished him and his family all the best. The firing marks the end of Dinwiddie's brief tenure in Ottawa and signals the start of a search for new leadership for the Redblacks.