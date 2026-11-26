The Ottawa Redblacks have dismissed head coach and general manager Ryan Dinwiddie following a disastrous 1-17 campaign, marking the worst season in CFL history. Team president Mike Morreale discusses the move and potential replacements.

Ottawa Redblacks head coach and general manager Ryan Dinwiddie has been terminated from his positions following a historically poor performance during the 2026 Canadian Football League season. The franchise announced the decision on Thursday, ending a tenure that yielded only a single victory across seventeen games. This abrupt leadership change addresses the team's struggles, which culminated in a record-breaking failure on the field.

Dinwiddie's Record-Breaking 1-17 Season Failure

Ryan Dinwiddie managed just one win in his first season as the Ottawa Redblacks head coach, resulting in a 1-17 final record. This statistic ties the 2003 Hamilton Tiger-Cats for the worst mark in Canadian Football League history. The franchise finished last in the East Division and placed at the bottom of all statistical categories across the entire league.

Also read Ottawa Redblacks fire Dinwiddie as coach, GM after 1-17 season

Ottawa finished last league-wide in points scored, points allowed, and turnover ratio. The team's lone victory occurred during the penultimate game of the season, a 40-39 win against Toronto on October 16, 2026. That specific victory snapped a franchise-record twenty-two-game losing streak, which stands as the longest defeat sequence in modern CFL history.

President Morreale Addresses Coaching Dismissal

Redblacks president Mike Morreale issued a formal statement regarding the departure of Dinwiddie, acknowledging the coach's past achievements. Morreale noted that Ryan Dinwiddie is a two-time Grey Cup champion and a former CFL Coach of the Year who earned respect across the league. The executive team thanked Dinwiddie for his commitment and wished him and his family well in future endeavors.

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Dinwiddie joined Ottawa in 2025 after serving five years as head coach of the Toronto Argonauts, where he won two Grey Cup titles. The forty-five-year-old from Elk Grove, California, was brought in to transform a struggling organization. His predecessor's tenure had seen the franchise miss the playoffs in five of the previous six seasons.

New Leadership and Potential Replacement Search

Mike Morreale assumed the role of team president on October 20, 2026, days before the Redblacks concluded their season with a 35-22 loss to Hamilton. In August, former CFL general manager Jim Popp joined the organization as a senior football adviser. Popp will likely play a significant role in evaluating potential candidates for the open coaching position.

Attention has shifted toward recently fired Winnipeg Blue Bombers head coach Mike O'Shea as a leading candidate for the Redblacks job. Reports near the end of the season indicated Morreale was interested in speaking with O'Shea and Winnipeg front-office executive Danny McManus about both the head coach and general manager roles.

O'Shea's Connection and Credentials for Ottawa

Mike Morreale and Mike O'Shea share a extensive professional history that includes four seasons together with the Toronto Argonauts in 1996 and 2002-03, as well as time with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2000. The two won a Grey Cup together during their first season in Toronto and have maintained a close relationship since that success. This existing rapport may facilitate a quick hiring process for the Redblacks.

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Mike O'Shea spent twelve seasons as head coach of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, becoming the franchise's all-time leader in coaching wins with a 126-86 regular-season record. He guided Winnipeg to five consecutive Grey Cup appearances in 2019 and from 2021 to 2024, securing back-to-back championships in 2019 and 2021. The Blue Bombers finished fourth in the West with a 9-9 record last season before losing to the Montreal Alouettes in the CFL East Division final.