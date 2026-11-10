Ottawa raises privately sponsored refugees, cuts government-sponsored numbers in 2027 levels plan

The federal government's 2027 immigration levels plan increases privately sponsored refugees to 17,500 annually while cutting government-sponsored refugees to just under 12,000, with about 29,000 refugees and 20,000 protected persons admitted yearly through 2029.

The federal government is increasing the number of privately sponsored refugees eligible for permanent residency in the coming years while reducing the number of government-sponsored refugees, according to the 2027 levels plan.

The plan says about 29,000 refugees and another 20,000 protected persons and family members will be granted permanent residency status annually through 2029. Within those totals, the number of privately sponsored refugees eligible will increase to 17,500 from 16,000 last year. The number of government-sponsored refugees eligible will fall to just under 12,000 from more than 13,000. Groups who privately sponsor refugees help them find housing and get established.

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Private Sponsorship Targets Rise

They provide food, rent, clothing and other essentials for their first year in Canada. Renze Nauta, a program director for the non-partisan think tank Cardus, says increasing the privately sponsored number is positive. He says privately sponsored refugees tend to be more successful at integration than those who are aided by the government.

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But Lauren Lallemand, co-executive director of the Canadian Council for Refugees, says the shift to privately sponsored refugees suggests the government is off-loading its responsibility onto civil society groups. The change places greater expectations on community organizations and volunteers. The levels plan also includes about 20,000 protected persons and family members granted permanent residency annually through 2029. Combined with the roughly 29,000 refugees, the plan sets the overall permanent residency targets for these groups.

The shift in numbers reflects a broader emphasis on private sponsorship as a path to permanent residency in Canada. It also marks a reduction in the role of government-assisted sponsorship for refugees. Private sponsorship groups commit to supporting refugees for their first year in Canada. That support includes housing, food, rent and clothing, along with other essentials needed to settle.

Responsibility Shifts to Civil Society

Supporters of the change point to integration outcomes for privately sponsored refugees. Critics argue the government is shifting responsibility to civil society groups rather than maintaining its own sponsorship commitments. The 2027 levels plan sets these targets as part of the federal government's broader immigration planning through 2029. The increase in privately sponsored refugee spaces and the decrease in government-sponsored spaces together reshape how refugees can obtain permanent residency in Canada.

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This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 10, 2026. David Baxter, The Canadian Press.