Carney Government Privately Relieved by Republican Defeat in U.S. Midterms

Canada's government is publicly cautious but privately buoyed after a decisive Republican defeat in the U.S. midterms, believing it improves Canada's trade negotiating position.

Prime Minister Mark Carney's government is privately relieved after Republicans suffered a decisive defeat in the U.S. House and Senate on Tuesday night, according to three senior sources with direct knowledge of the government's thinking and strategy.

The sources said the midterm results have left Carney's team hopeful and relieved that they did not strike a trade deal sooner with U.S. President Donald Trump. Two of the sources said they believe the results materially improve Canada's position in negotiations to lift punitive tariffs on steel, aluminum, autos and lumber. They added they are not expecting help from the Democrats. Publicly, Ottawa is taking a cautious approach.

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Trade Minister Maintains Stance on Talks

Canada-U.S. Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc told reporters on Parliament Hill that the election results change nothing in Canada's approach to trade talks with the White House. LeBlanc said the people elected to Congress will not be seated until January, so the current Congress remains in place, as does the administration of President Trump, with whom Canada is having trade discussions.

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A separate senior official sought to play down the optimism, emphasizing that the federal government's plans in the trade talks were never contingent on the U.S. election result. CTV News is not identifying the sources who were not authorized to disclose internal deliberations.

The official noted Carney's Tuesday comments, before results were out, in which the prime minister made clear Canada's intention to intensify trade talks with the U.S. The source said Canada stands ready to work with all legislators, newly or re-elected, with trade discussions led at the executive level. LeBlanc declined to read into the meaning of the results and would not say whether he thought the Republican defeat was a repudiation of tariffs.

U.S. Red Lines Shift on Culture Issues

He said what the new Congress might decide to do when seated two months from now is an interesting discussion at a faculty club luncheon at Mount Allison University, but that will not change the work Canada has to do in the next two weeks. On Tuesday, Carney said the U.S. has already shifted some of its red lines and no longer had the same asks on culture, language and a veto on future trade deals.

He said there are other important issues on which progress is still needed, adding that they are asking less and offering more. The election result has also drawn reaction beyond Ottawa. Political analyst Doug Ford said things have become unglued for the MAGA movement, and that he could not be happier after the midterm results. Trump, one day after the historic blue wave, said impeaching him would destroy the Democrat Party.

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He also discussed a ballroom and said he was a little bit surprised, claiming results would be different if his name was on the ballot. Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc speaks with reporters before caucus in Ottawa on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026. The Canadian Press photo by Adrian Wyld shows LeBlanc addressing media on Parliament Hill.