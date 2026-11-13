Joly says Ottawa offers aggressive package to stop Stellantis Brampton plant sale to Roshel

Industry Minister Melanie Joly says Ottawa and Ontario are working to prevent Stellantis from selling its Brampton assembly plant to defence contractor Roshel, offering an aggressive support package while threatening to recoup federal cash. Stellantis says it intends to repay only 24 million dollars of federal support received for the Brampton retooling plan.

Industry Minister Melanie Joly says Ottawa has put an aggressive package to Stellantis to prevent the sale of its Brampton, Ontario assembly plant to defence contractor Roshel.

Government In Solution Mode To Save Plant

She says the government remains in solution mode to stop the sale. Joly made the comments Friday in Vaughan, Ontario, a day after threatening to sue Stellantis to recoup federal cash given to the automaker. Joly says she also plans to present new scenarios during an upcoming meeting with the company's global CEO Antonio Filosa. She says she is still hopeful the sale can be prevented.

Also read Canada Minister Joly Mediates Stellantis and Unifor Dispute Over Brampton Plant Sale

The minister spoke alongside Ontario Economic Development Minister Vic Fedeli at an announcement in Vaughan. Fedeli says there are supports available to Stellantis if it can buy some time rather than moving forward with the sale to the defence contractor. He says the province is working with Ottawa on options to keep the plant operating. The two governments are trying to find a way to avoid the sale.

Advertisement

Joly reiterated that if Stellantis does continue down that road, it would be on the hook for hundreds of millions of dollars given by Ottawa. The federal money was provided so the company could retool its Brampton and Windsor facilities to produce electrified vehicles. She says the government is prepared to recover the funds.

However, Stellantis said Thursday it intends to only repay 24 million dollars in federal government support received for the Brampton facility's retooling plan. That is far less than the hundreds of millions Ottawa says it could seek. The difference sets up a potential legal fight between the government and the automaker. The Brampton plant is at the centre of the dispute.

Stellantis To Sell Brampton Facility To Roshel

Stellantis announced plans to sell the facility to Roshel, a defence contractor. The federal and Ontario governments want the plant to remain part of the auto sector. They say the sale would undermine investments made to support electric vehicle production. Ottawa and Ontario have offered support to Stellantis if it delays the sale.

Joly says the package is aggressive and the government is still in solution mode. Fedeli says the province is ready to help the company buy time. Both ministers say they want to prevent the sale. Joly says she will meet with Filosa to discuss new scenarios.

She says the meeting is part of efforts to find a solution. The government has threatened to sue if the sale goes ahead. Stellantis has said it intends to repay only 24 million dollars. The company has not commented on the meeting with Filosa.

Advertisement

Dispute Over Repayment Amount For Retraining Funds

The dispute involves federal cash given to retool the Brampton and Windsor plants. Ottawa says the money came with conditions. Joly says the company would owe hundreds of millions if it proceeds. Stellantis says its repayment obligation for Brampton is 24 million.

The two sides are far apart on the amount. The plant sale to Roshel would mark a shift away from auto manufacturing at the site. Roshel is a defence contractor. The government wants to keep the plant for electric vehicle production.

Joly says the aggressive package is meant to prevent the sale. Fedeli says supports are available if the company buys time. Joly's comments came during an announcement in Vaughan. She was joined by Fedeli.

Ministers Hope To Prevent Sale To Defense Contractor

The two ministers took questions about the Stellantis file. Joly says Ottawa is in solution mode. She says new scenarios will be presented to Filosa. The government is still hopeful the sale can be prevented.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 13, 2026.