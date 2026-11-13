Ottawa offers aggressive package to stop Stellantis Brampton plant sale to Roshel

Industry Minister Mélanie Joly says Ottawa and Ontario are still trying to prevent Stellantis from selling its Brampton assembly plant to defence contractor Roshel, as the company offers to repay only $24 million of federal support.

Industry Minister Mélanie Joly says Ottawa has put an aggressive package to Stellantis to prevent the sale of its Brampton, Ont. , assembly plant to Roshel.

Joly made the comments Friday during an announcement in Vaughan, Ont. , alongside Ontario Economic Development Minister Vic Fedeli. She said the government remains in solution mode to stop the sale. A day earlier, Ottawa threatened to sue Stellantis to recoup federal cash given to the automaker.

Also read Sale of Brampton auto plant from Stellantis to Roshel leaves laid-off workers in the lurch

Joly said she still hopes a deal can be reached to block the sale. Joly said she plans to present new scenarios during an upcoming meeting with Stellantis global CEO Antonio Filosa. Fedeli said there are supports available to Stellantis if the company can buy some time rather than moving forward with the sale to the defence contractor.

Joly reiterated that if Stellantis continues down that road, it would be on the hook for hundreds of millions of dollars given by Ottawa. The federal money was provided so the company could retool its Brampton and Windsor facilities to produce electrified vehicles.

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However, Stellantis said Thursday it intends to only repay $24 million in federal government support received for the Brampton facility retooling plan. The dispute centres on the future of the Brampton plant and the federal funds tied to electric vehicle production. Ottawa and Ontario are jointly trying to keep the plant operating under Stellantis ownership. Roshel is a Canadian defence contractor that has been named as the proposed buyer of the Brampton assembly plant.

Legal Action And Federal Package

The company has not commented on the proposed sale. Joly said the aggressive package is meant to prevent the sale and keep the plant in Stellantis hands. She added that talks are ongoing and that a meeting with Filosa is expected soon. The federal government has not said exactly what the package includes.

Joly said the goal is to find a solution that protects jobs and federal investments. Stellantis has not publicly responded to Joly latest comments. The company has previously said it remains committed to its Canadian operations. Ontario Premier Doug Ford has also weighed in on the matter.

He has said the province wants to keep the Brampton plant operating and protect auto jobs. The Brampton plant employs thousands of workers. Its future has been uncertain since Stellantis announced plans to retool the facility for electric vehicle production. Ottawa and Ontario have both provided financial support to Stellantis for the retooling.

The federal contribution is the focus of the current dispute. Joly said the government is prepared to take legal action if the sale goes ahead. She said Ottawa has a responsibility to protect taxpayer money. The minister said she remains hopeful a deal can be reached.

She said the new scenarios she plans to present to Filosa could offer a path forward. Fedeli said the province is ready to support Stellantis if it delays the sale. He said buying time could allow for a better outcome. Stellantis said Thursday it intends to repay only $24 million in federal support for the Brampton retooling plan.

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That is far less than the hundreds of millions Ottawa says it could be owed. The company has not said when the sale to Roshel might be completed. Joly said she expects to meet with Filosa in the coming days. Ottawa has not ruled out legal action.

Brampton Plant Future Uncertain

Joly said the government is still in solution mode but is prepared to sue if necessary. The Brampton plant is a key part of Canada auto manufacturing sector. Its sale to a defence contractor would mark a major shift for the facility. Roshel is based in Ontario and produces armoured vehicles.

The company has been expanding in recent years. Joly said the aggressive package is still on the table. She said Ottawa wants to prevent the sale and keep the plant producing vehicles. Fedeli said Ontario supports the federal effort.

He said the province is working with Ottawa to find a solution. Stellantis has not commented on the package. The company has said it remains focused on its global operations. The federal government has not said what the new scenarios might include.

Joly said they would be presented to Filosa directly. Joly said the government is committed to protecting jobs and federal investments. She said the Brampton plant is important to the local economy. The dispute continues as Ottawa and Ontario seek to keep the plant under Stellantis ownership.

Stellantis has offered to repay only a fraction of the federal support. Joly said she remains hopeful. She said the government is still in solution mode to prevent the sale.