Ottawa Police Release Suspect Photos After Pathway Assault Near Ogilvie Road

Ottawa police have released photos and a detailed description of a suspect involved in an assault on a pathway near Ogilvie Road on Sunday morning. The woman was hospitalized in stable condition, and investigators are seeking public assistance to locate the man.

Ottawa police have officially released photographs and a comprehensive description of a suspect allegedly involved in an assault on a pathway near Ogilvie Road. The incident occurred on Sunday morning at approximately 11:50 a.m. in the city's east end.

Authorities state that the attack took place on a pathway close to the intersection of Ogilvie Road and Quincy Avenue. This location is situated near the Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway. According to police statements, the suspect fled the scene toward the neighborhood located south of the parkway and Ogilvie Road after the assault. No arrests have been made as of Tuesday when the new details were shared with the public.

Also read Vancouver Police Launch Project Vigilance With Stricter Winter Road Enforcement

Suspect At Large And Investigation Continues

Police confirm that the suspect remains outstanding and active in the community. An Ottawa paramedics spokesperson confirmed that the victim, a woman, was transported to a local hospital following the incident. She is currently reported to be in stable condition. Investigators are actively seeking public assistance to help identify and locate the alleged perpetrator.

Advertisement

The suspect is described as a Black male with specific physical characteristics. He is estimated to be between five feet eight inches and five feet eleven inches tall. His weight is approximately 200 pounds, with a medium to muscular build. Facial features include a wide nose, dark hair that may be tied back, and facial hair specifically on his chin.

Witnesses note that he speaks English with a slight accent. He was last seen wearing dark clothing when he fled the area. The Ottawa Police Service emphasizes the importance of community cooperation in this ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding the identity or whereabouts of the suspect is urged to come forward immediately.

Ways To Contact Police With Tips

Residents can contact the sexual assault and child abuse section directly for tips. The dedicated phone line number is 613-236-1222 with extension 5944. Alternatively, individuals can send an email to saca@ottawapolice.ca. Police continue to review evidence and follow up on leads related to the crime.

The release of these images aims to jog the memory of those who may have been in the vicinity. The case remains under active investigation by specialized units within the service. Public safety officials hope that the visual identification will aid in resolving the matter quickly.