Ottawa police have released new images of a dark Ford Escape sought in the October hit-and-run death of Carleton University student Makenize Kilgour, 21, and are urging the driver and passenger to come forward.

Ottawa police have released new images of the suspect vehicle in the hit-and-run death of a Carleton University student, as investigators continue to search for the driver who fled the scene.

The new images were shared on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2026, according to the Ottawa Police Service. The victim has been identified as Makenize Kilgour, 21, who went by the name Kenzie. She was killed on the morning of Friday, Oct. 2, 2026. Kilgour was riding a motorcycle on West Hunt Club Road near Merivale Road at around 6 a.m. when another vehicle collided with her.

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Vehicle Details and Damage Description

The driver of that vehicle fled the scene and has not come forward. In a video posted to social media, Const. Fern John-Simon described new details about the vehicle believed to be involved in the crash. The vehicle is described as a dark-coloured Ford Escape that would likely have front-end damage near the passenger side fog light.

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John-Simon also noted a distinctive feature on the vehicle. The rear driver's side wheel appears different from the front, possibly a full-sized spare tire or a missing hubcap, he said. Police are asking the public for help identifying the vehicle. Does this vehicle look familiar, John-Simon asked.

Have you seen someone driving an SUV with these characteristics. Another image released by police shows an individual outside the vehicle. John-Simon made a direct appeal to that person to contact investigators. To the passenger, please come forward and speak with investigators, John-Simon said.

You have information that will help Kenzie's family get answers. He also addressed the driver directly. And to the driver, it's not too late to do the right thing, John-Simon said. Seek legal advice and turn yourself in.

Victim Biography and Family Statement

According to her obituary, Kilgour was a lifeguard, a swim instructor and a biology student who wanted to join the military as a medical officer. She had envisioned becoming a military couple with her partner, Thomas. Her family said through a statement that they are devastated by the loss of their only child. Kilgour was a student at Carleton University in Ottawa.

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Ottawa police are asking anyone who recognizes the vehicle, the driver or the passenger, or who has information that could assist investigators, to contact the OPS Fatal Collision Investigation Unit at 613-236-1222, extension 2345. Even seemingly minor details could help advance the investigation, police said. Police encourage anyone with information to come forward rather than assume someone else has already contacted investigators.

Anonymous Tip Line Contact Information

Anyone with information who wishes to remain anonymous can contact the Ottawa Police Service's temporary anonymous tip line at 613-236-1222, extension 3000.