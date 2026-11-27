Ottawa police and MADD Ottawa have launched the annual Festive RIDE campaign, with impaired driving charges up to 780 this year from 708 last year. RIDE checkpoints will run until New Year's Day.

Ottawa police have kicked off their annual Festive RIDE campaign, partnering with MADD Ottawa for the Red Ribbon initiative. The campaign began with a RIDE program on Queen Elizabeth Driveway on Friday, Nov. 27.

Ottawa Police Launch Festive RIDE Campaign

It aims to reduce impaired driving throughout the holiday season. This year, impaired driving charges in Ottawa have risen significantly. Police have issued 780 impaired driving charges so far, up from 708 during the same period in 2025. Of these, 341 charges resulted from someone calling 9-1-1 to report an impaired driver.

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Additionally, 178 collisions have involved impaired driving. During last year's Festive RIDE campaign, Ottawa police issued 94 impaired-driving related charges. Officers conducted 76 RIDE programs over that holiday season. The campaign encourages residents to make safe choices and reinforce the message: if you consume alcohol, cannabis or other drugs, don't drive.

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Plan a safe ride home. Officers will be conducting RIDE checkpoints across Ottawa until New Year's Day. If you plan to consume alcohol, cannabis or other drugs over the holidays, police recommend designating a sober driver, taking a taxi or rideshare, using public transit, or arranging to stay overnight. The annual MADD Red Ribbon campaign and Festive RIDE campaign encourages residents to make safe choices throughout the holiday season.

It reinforces a shared message: if you consume alcohol, cannabis or other drugs, don't drive. Plan a safe ride home, according to police. The campaign launch coincides with a concerning increase in impaired driving charges. Police say 341 impaired driving charges have been the result of someone calling 9-1-1 to report an impaired driver.

A total of 178 collisions have involved impaired driving. Ottawa police issued 94 impaired-driving related charges during the Festive RIDE campaign last Christmas and New Year's season. Officers conducted 76 RIDE programs over the holiday season. This year's campaign will continue through New Year's Day.

Residents are encouraged to plan ahead if they intend to consume alcohol, cannabis or other drugs. Designate a sober driver, take a taxi or rideshare, use public transit, or arrange to stay overnight. These steps can help prevent impaired driving and keep roads safe. The Festive RIDE campaign is a key part of Ottawa's efforts to reduce impaired driving during the holidays.

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Red Ribbon Promotes Sober Driving

With checkpoints across the city, police aim to deter impaired driving and remind the public of the risks. The campaign runs until January 1. MADD Ottawa's Red Ribbon campaign is a visual reminder to drive sober. By tying a red ribbon to a vehicle, residents show their commitment to safe driving.

The campaign encourages everyone to make safe choices and plan a safe ride home. Impaired driving remains a serious concern in Ottawa. The increase in charges from 708 to 780 highlights the ongoing issue. Police urge anyone who spots an impaired driver to call 9-1-1.

Quick reporting can help prevent collisions and save lives. As the holiday season progresses, police will continue RIDE checkpoints. They remind drivers that impaired driving is not only illegal but also dangerous. Planning a safe ride home is essential.

Safe Ride Options for Holidays

Whether it's a designated driver, taxi, rideshare, or public transit, there are many options. The campaign's message is clear: if you consume alcohol, cannabis or other drugs, don't drive. Plan a safe ride home. This simple step can prevent tragedies and keep everyone safe during the holidays.