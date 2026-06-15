Ottawa police investigate scooter collision on Carling Avenue Sunday night

Police responded to a crash involving an electric scooter and a parked car on Carling Avenue, provided medical aid, collected evidence, and called for safer riding practices.

Ottawa police responded to an incident on Carling Avenue on Sunday night involving a motorised scooter that collided with a parked vehicle. Officers arrived at the scene shortly after reports were received from a by‑stander who heard a loud crash and saw the scooter tumble onto the roadway.

The rider, a young adult, was still on the scooter when officers approached and appeared visibly shaken but conscious. Emergency medical technicians were called to the location and provided on‑site treatment for bruises and a possible sprain to the rider's ankle. After a brief assessment, the patient was escorted to a nearby hospital for further evaluation and was released later in the evening with no serious injuries reported.

The collision prompted a detailed investigation by the Ottawa Police Service traffic unit. Investigators collected evidence from the scooter, the damaged vehicle, and surrounding area, including photographs, witness statements, and dash‑cam footage from a passing car. Preliminary findings suggest that the scooter driver may have lost control while navigating a tight turn near a traffic signal, leading to the impact with the parked car.

The motorised scooter, a popular electric model, suffered extensive damage to its front wheel and handlebars, and the parked vehicle showed scratches and dents on its driver side door. Police are reviewing the scooter's speed settings and the rider's compliance with local traffic regulations, which require scooter operators to wear helmets and obey the same road rules as bicycles.

Authorities used the incident to remind the public of safe riding practices for electric scooters, which have become increasingly common in Ottawa's urban streets. The police department highlighted that helmets are mandatory for riders of any age, and that operating a scooter on sidewalks or in areas with heavy pedestrian traffic can increase the risk of accidents.

The Ottawa municipal government is also considering additional infrastructure, such as designated scooter lanes and clearer signage, to improve safety for both riders and other road users. Community members are encouraged to report any unsafe riding behavior and to attend upcoming public meetings where officials will discuss transportation planning and road safety initiatives. The investigation remains open, and any individuals with additional information are asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service





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Ottawa Police Scooter Crash Carling Avenue Traffic Safety Electric Scooter

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