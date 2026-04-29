Ottawa Police Constable Faces Discipline Over Unauthorized Database Searches

An Ottawa police constable is facing six charges under the Community Safety and Policing Act after allegedly making 77 unauthorized database searches, including queries related to women he admitted to being attracted to and colleagues. The searches occurred between January 2021 and October 2024 and involved accessing information from both the Ministry of Transportation and internal Ottawa Police Service databases.

An Ottawa police constable is currently facing disciplinary action following allegations of conducting 77 unauthorized searches within police databases. These searches reportedly extended beyond legitimate law enforcement purposes and included inquiries into individuals to whom the officer admitted feeling attracted.

The case highlights serious concerns regarding potential abuse of power and breaches of public trust within the Ottawa Police Service. Const. Andrew Reesor of the Ottawa Police Service is formally charged with six offenses under the Community Safety and Policing Act. These charges encompass failures to adhere to established procedures and actions deemed to undermine the confidence the public places in the police force.

The disciplinary hearing was initiated at the direction of Ottawa Police Chief Eric Stubbs, signaling the gravity with which the allegations are being treated. The Ottawa Police Service has been contacted for further comment on the matter, but has not yet released a detailed statement. The alleged misconduct spans a period from January 2021 to October 2024, during which Const.

Reesor is accused of accessing information related to 44 women, including a member of his own family – his sister – through a Ministry of Transportation (MTO) database. According to police documentation, Reesor openly acknowledged that these searches were motivated by personal reasons, citing 'curiosity' and 'attraction' as contributing factors. This admission raises significant ethical questions about the appropriateness of utilizing police resources for personal investigations.

Furthermore, Reesor is accused of conducting six unauthorized searches involving his colleagues within the Ottawa Police Service (OPS). He reportedly confessed that some of these searches were prompted by attraction, alongside feelings of 'boredom' and general curiosity.

In addition to these, approximately 27 men were also subjected to searches by Reesor, but the OPS has stated that no evidence suggests these searches were related to official police work. This pattern of unauthorized database access paints a concerning picture of potential misuse of authority and a disregard for privacy regulations. The charges against Const. Reesor also include one count of undermining public trust, stemming from allegations of inappropriate interactions with OPS staff.

Specifically, it is claimed that Reesor engaged in conduct that was deemed inappropriate, including making unauthorized database queries related to these interactions. Reports from OPS staff indicate concerns regarding Reesor’s behavior, and an internal dispatch system recorded an instance of a 'sexually inappropriate comment' attributed to him. These allegations further exacerbate the concerns surrounding his conduct and the potential damage to the reputation of the Ottawa Police Service.

The Ottawa Police Association (OPA), representing the officers of the force, has acknowledged awareness of the complaint but declined to provide further commentary due to the ongoing nature of the investigation. This case is particularly sensitive given the broader context of scrutiny surrounding police conduct and the importance of maintaining public trust. The outcome of the disciplinary hearing will likely have significant implications for Const.

Reesor’s career and could also prompt a review of internal policies and procedures within the Ottawa Police Service to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future. The case also draws parallels to a separate incident involving a former Chatham-Kent police officer who is facing charges of sexual assault, as reported by a watchdog organization, highlighting a concerning trend of misconduct within law enforcement agencies





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