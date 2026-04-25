Ottawa Police Constable Demoted for Misusing Databases

An Ottawa police constable has been demoted after admitting to misconduct involving unauthorized searches of police and Ministry of Transportation databases for personal reasons. The constable searched for individuals he knew and members of the public over a period of 14 months, leading to a loss of rank and a breach of public trust.

An Ottawa police constable has faced disciplinary action, specifically a demotion in rank, following a comprehensive investigation into his misuse of police and provincial transportation databases.

Constable Jerome Rabiha-Stevens admitted to four counts of misconduct related to unauthorized searches conducted over a period exceeding one year. These searches extended beyond legitimate law enforcement purposes, encompassing individuals known to him personally as well as members of the general public. The misconduct began approximately two years after Constable Rabiha-Stevens joined the Ottawa Police Service (OPS) in March 2022, highlighting a concerning breach of trust and professional standards early in his career.

The agreed-upon penalty involves a reduction in rank from first class constable to second class constable for a duration of 18 months, a significant consequence reflecting the seriousness of his actions. The investigation revealed a pattern of inappropriate database access, focusing on the Ministry of Transportation of Ontario Inquiry Services System (MTO ISS) and the Canadian Police Information Centre (CPIC).

Between March 2024 and May 2025, Rabiha-Stevens executed 17 searches on the MTO ISS database targeting individuals within his personal sphere. This included inquiries into his former partner, a woman with whom he was engaged in a romantic relationship, and several women he encountered at a local gym. The misconduct escalated beyond simple curiosity, as demonstrated by an incident in which Rabiha-Stevens confronted his then-partner, identified as S.T.

, while she was with another man at a Tim Hortons parking lot late at night. Following this confrontation, he inadvertently damaged the other man’s vehicle while maneuvering his police car.

Furthermore, the investigation uncovered 49 searches conducted on members of the public over a six-month period starting in December 2024, raising questions about the scope and motivation behind his unauthorized data access. The searches were not linked to any official police interactions, indicating a clear deviation from established protocols and a misuse of his position. The concerning aspect of this case extends to the timing and method of these searches.

Rabiha-Stevens conducted database inquiries while both on and off duty, including during periods of sick leave and vacation. Notably, some searches were performed using his OPS-issued cellphone, blurring the lines between professional responsibilities and personal pursuits. The Professional Standards Unit investigation was triggered by a complaint from a woman involved in a sexual relationship with Rabiha-Stevens, who expressed unease about his knowledge of her home address despite never having shared it with him.

When questioned about the searches, Rabiha-Stevens offered a vague explanation, claiming he was simply 'curious' and wanted to identify individuals associated with the license plates he queried. This justification was deemed insufficient and unacceptable by the OPS, leading to the disciplinary proceedings and subsequent demotion.

The incident underscores the critical importance of maintaining strict adherence to data privacy regulations and ethical conduct within law enforcement agencies, and serves as a stark reminder of the potential consequences of abusing the power and access granted to police officers. The Ottawa Police Service has emphasized its commitment to upholding public trust and ensuring accountability for all members of its force





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Ottawa Police Misconduct Database Abuse Demotion Privacy Breach

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