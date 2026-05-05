Ottawa Police Association President Under SIU Investigation for Historical Sexual Assault Allegation

Matthew Cox, president of the Ottawa Police Association, is being investigated by Ontario's police watchdog for a sexual assault allegation from 2008. The union confirms Cox remains in his role while the SIU probe continues, emphasizing the presumption of innocence. The Ottawa Police Service reported the allegation to the SIU, which will determine if charges are warranted. This case follows another recent scandal involving an officer accused of unauthorized database searches.

The president of the Ottawa Police Association , Matthew Cox , is facing a serious allegation of sexual assault dating back to 2008, according to an investigation by CBC News.

The accusation was revealed in an April 17 email from the union's board of directors, which confirmed that Cox is under investigation by Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU). The board emphasized that the allegation is unrelated to Cox's role as union president and that he remains in his position while the investigation proceeds. The email stressed the importance of allowing the process to unfold independently, noting that the principle of presumption of innocence applies until the investigation is complete.

The SIU, which investigates serious incidents involving police, including allegations of sexual assault, confirmed it is looking into the matter but did not name Cox as the subject of the probe. No charges have been filed against Cox at this time. The Ottawa Police Service acknowledged becoming aware of the historical allegation on March 24 and immediately notified the SIU, deferring further comment to the watchdog. The SIU's role is to determine whether criminal charges are warranted.

This development comes amid broader scrutiny of the Ottawa Police Service, including another recent case where an officer was accused of unauthorized database searches involving women and colleagues. CBC Ottawa senior writer Kristy Nease, who has covered judicial affairs and intimate partner violence for over a decade, reported on the story. She can be reached for further information or concerns at kristy.nease@cbc.ca or 613-288-6435, with a secure option available at kristyneasecbc@proton.me





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Ottawa Police Association Matthew Cox SIU Investigation Sexual Assault Allegation Police Misconduct

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