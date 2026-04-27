Ottawa Parents Demand Action as High Lead Levels Found in School Drinking Water

Parents in Ottawa are calling for urgent government intervention after a report revealed that three schools in the city have dangerously high levels of lead in their drinking water. The Canadian Environmental Law Association found that the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board had the highest number of tests exceeding provincial and federal standards. Parents express concern over the potential health risks to children and demand stricter regulations and immediate remediation efforts.

Parents in Ottawa are urging the provincial government to take immediate action to address alarmingly high levels of lead in school drinking water after a recent report revealed that three schools in the city had some of the highest lead concentrations in Ontario.

The Canadian Environmental Law Association (CELA) published a report in March indicating that the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board (OCDSB) had more test results exceeding both provincial and federal lead standards than any other school board in the province. Fallingbrook Community Elementary School, where parents Garrett Hansen and Barbara Daniela Gandolfo have children enrolled, was found to have lead levels above the accepted provincial standards.

Gandolfo, whose son has attended the school for five years, expressed deep concern, stating that it is every parent’s worst nightmare to discover their child may have been exposed to dangerous levels of lead. She has advised her son not to drink from school fountains and plans to have him tested for lead accumulation in his system.

Hansen, whose daughter is in kindergarten, highlighted the difficulty of explaining the issue to young children, especially since the contaminated tap was located in the kindergarten area. The CELA report also identified Orleans Wood Elementary School and Manor Park Public School as having lead levels that exceeded the limits. Health authorities, including the World Health Organization, have warned that even low levels of lead exposure can harm a child’s development.

Ontario’s current maximum allowable lead level is 10 parts per billion (ppb), which is double the stricter federal guideline of 5 ppb. According to the report, Fallingbrook had nine tests exceeding 5 ppb and eight tests exceeding 10 ppb. The OCDSB topped the list of school boards with the highest lead levels, with 156 tests exceeding 5 ppb and 104 tests exceeding 10 ppb.

The Dufferin Peel Catholic District School Board followed with 85 tests exceeding 5 ppb and 40 exceeding 10 ppb. In response, the OCDSB spokesperson Diane Pernari stated that the board routinely tests fixtures at all schools annually and immediately takes any failing fixtures out of service until they are repaired or replaced. Pernari noted that some mandatory testing occurred during the summer months when water consumption is significantly reduced, which may have contributed to elevated failure rates.

This year, testing will be conducted during the school year to align results with other districts. The Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks confirmed that facilities are required to flush their plumbing daily or weekly, depending on recent test results.

However, parents argue that these measures are insufficient and that a comprehensive overhaul is needed to ensure the safety of students





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Lead Contamination School Drinking Water Ottawa Parents Environmental Health Government Action

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