Ottawa Paramedics Miss Response Time Targets for Most Severe 2025 Calls Despite Improvements Elsewhere

A new city report shows Ottawa paramedics missed their eight-minute response target for the most severe CTAS 1 calls in 2025, blaming population growth, aging demographics, and healthcare system strains. However, the service sharply reduced 'level zero' events and exceeded targets for all other medical urgency categories.

A new city report reveals that Ottawa paramedics failed to meet their response time targets for the most serious medical emergencies in 2025, although they achieved or exceeded standards for less urgent calls.

The report, prepared by Chief Paramedic Pierre Poirier, highlights a complex picture of performance within the Ottawa Paramedic Service. While the service showed significant improvement in reducing "level zero" events-moments when no ambulances are available-it fell short on the critical metric of arriving within eight minutes for the highest-priority calls, known as CTAS 1. This shortfall is attributed to a combination of factors including a growing and aging population and systemic challenges within the healthcare ecosystem.

The benefits of a recent multi-year investment plan, which includes funding for 99 new paramedics and support staff, have not yet been fully realized. The council-approved target demands that paramedics arrive on scene within eight minutes for at least 75 percent of CTAS 1 calls, which represent life-threatening emergencies. In 2025, crews achieved this benchmark only 70.4 percent of the time, a decline from 75.1 percent in 2024.

The report directly links this failure to external pressures, stating, "a growing population, aging demographic, and health-care system challenges" have strained resources. These systemic issues contribute to increased demand and longer travel times, making it difficult to consistently meet the stringent eight-minute goal for the most critical cases. Despite the miss on CTAS 1, the service exceeded its response time targets for every other Canadian Triage Acuity Scale category.

For urgent CTAS 2 calls, the target was met 78.3 percent of the time; for less urgent CTAS 3 calls, 81.8 percent; for CTAS 4, 87.3 percent; and for the least urgent CTAS 5 calls, 91.8 percent. This indicates that while the highest acuity calls remain a pressure point, performance is generally strong for the vast majority of medical emergencies. A major success noted in the report is the dramatic reduction in "level zero" events.

In 2025, ambulances were unavailable for only 866 minutes, a staggering 92 percent decrease from the 11,372 minutes recorded in 2024. This improvement suggests that strategies to increase fleet availability are effective. The report also examines performance on sudden cardiac arrests, a separate council target. The city aims for a defibrillator-equipped responder to arrive within six minutes in 65 percent of cases.

Paramedics and first responders achieved this 74.9 percent of the time in 2025, meeting the goal. However, a significant concern is raised regarding ambulance communication centre performance. Ontario's Ministry of Health mandates that dispatchers notify paramedics within two minutes for at least 80 percent of sudden cardiac arrest and CTAS 1 calls, and at least 75 percent of CTAS 2 calls.

Dispatchers fell drastically short, meeting the two-minute notification standard only 33.7 percent of the time for sudden cardiac arrests, 17.9 percent for CTAS 1, and 11 percent for CTAS 2 calls. Paramedic officials explain that the province's current standards do not account for the new Medical Priority Dispatch System (MPDS) implemented in 2024, which requires call-takers to gather more detailed information from callers to more accurately assign a CTAS score. This additional questioning inevitably increases call processing time.

The Ottawa Paramedic Service is now advocating with the Ministry of Health to revise these standards to reflect the operational realities of MPDS. The service handled 155,032 calls for service and dispatched 205,496 paramedic responses in 2025. The report is scheduled for review at an emergency preparedness and protective services committee meeting on June 15. In summary, the 2025 annual report presents a mixed outcome for Ottawa's paramedics.

They successfully reduced ambulance downtime and met targets for most call types and cardiac arrests, but the persistent challenge with CTAS 1 response times underscores the strain on the system. The discrepancy between dispatcher performance and provincial standards, complicated by a new triage protocol, adds another layer of complexity. The service awaits the full impact of its investment plan while lobbying for updated dispatch metrics to better align with modern triage practices





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