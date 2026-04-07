Ottawa Opens Second HART Hub in Bells Corners to Combat Homelessness and Addiction

A new Homelessness and Addiction Recovery Treatment (HART) hub has opened in Bells Corners, Ottawa. This facility, led by Pinecrest-Queensway Community Health Centre, provides accessible services including withdrawal management and aims to reduce barriers to care for individuals struggling with homelessness and addiction. The hub, part of a provincial initiative, focuses on serving Western Ottawa and surrounding areas, including rural communities.

The second Homelessness and Addiction Recovery Treatment (HART) hub in Ottawa , located in Bells Corners, has officially opened its doors to the community. The hub, spearheaded by the Pinecrest-Queensway Community Health Centre, aims to provide vital services to individuals struggling with homelessness and addiction.

This new facility, situated in a modest strip mall on Robertson Road, is designed to offer accessible and comprehensive care, addressing the unique needs of residents in Western Ottawa and surrounding rural communities. The opening marks a significant step in expanding support for vulnerable populations in the region. The hub will serve clients from various areas, including Almonte, Arnprior, Carleton Place, Kemptville, Beckwith, and Spencerville, recognizing the widespread need for such services beyond the city's downtown core. The facility has been in the works for a while, and its official launch represents a culmination of efforts to address the growing challenges of homelessness and addiction within the community. The hub is a part of a larger plan by the Ontario government, which approved 28 HART hubs across the province, with the first hub opening last year in Chinatown. The leaders of the project aim to provide a more welcoming environment for those who need the services, and also to reduce the stigma associated with addiction and substance use disorders.\The HART hub's primary goal is to minimize barriers to access and combat the stigma often associated with seeking help for addiction. Operating from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays, the hub welcomes walk-ins and is staffed by registered nurses and social workers. Crucially, the hub offers 24/7 withdrawal management services, including eight beds and accessible showers, for those requiring overnight support. The facility goes beyond typical medical settings, aiming to create a supportive and non-judgmental atmosphere, according to the leaders of the project. A private entrance is provided for paramedics to bring in non-emergency clients, which helps to alleviate the strain on overcrowded emergency rooms. The hub aims to offer a holistic approach to care, and the goal is to make the space feel welcoming and friendly, which contrasts with traditional healthcare facilities. This approach seeks to encourage more individuals to seek the help they need without fear of judgment. The hub also has partnerships with other local organizations, each contributing specialized expertise to address the multifaceted challenges of addiction and homelessness. This collaborative approach ensures that individuals receive comprehensive support, including medical care, social work services, and withdrawal management, all designed to facilitate their recovery journey. The team involved in the project believes that the services will greatly enhance the quality of life for those in need.\The launch of the Bells Corners HART hub is a testament to the dedication of Pinecrest-Queensway Community Health Centre and its partner organizations. They recognize the urgent need to address the rising rates of substance use and the lack of accessible resources available, especially for those in rural areas. The hub’s focus on reducing stigma and providing a safe, welcoming environment is a crucial aspect of the facility's mission. By offering accessible services and compassionate care, the HART hub seeks to empower individuals to take steps towards recovery. The hub is not just a clinic but a place where people can find support, understanding, and a pathway to a better life. The hub also hopes to ease the pressure on hospitals as non-emergency clients can be diverted to the facility. The community hub model is designed to improve overall health outcomes and offer an integrated and comprehensive approach to address challenges of addiction. This expansion aligns with a broader commitment to supporting vulnerable populations and fostering healthier communities across Ottawa and the surrounding areas. The project’s impact is expected to extend far beyond the hub’s physical location, creating a positive impact on the health system and the community





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