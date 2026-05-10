Ottawa men accused in Perth murder may be in B.C.: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have provided additional information about the whereabouts of Joseph Armand Madore and Brayton Kennedy, who have been accused of murdering Christo Allison Richards in a Perth, Ont., park on April 12. Despite Madore's current presence in B.C. and suspected associations in various locations across the province, Kennedy may still be in the Ottawa area or travelling with Madore. The duo has been associated with targeted crime and are being sought by the OPP.

The two Ottawa men accused of murdering another man found in a park in Perth, Ont. , may be in B.C. , Ontario Provincial Police say.

In a Sunday news release, police described Joseph Madore as currently in B.C. with known associations in Richmond, Abbotsford, Chilliwack, and Terrace areas. They added that Brayton Kennedy may be travelling with Madore or still in the Ottawa area. On April 12, police found Christo Allison Richards with life-threatening injuries and pronounced him dead at the hospital. The death was described as a targeted incident and the public is asked to provide information regarding the whereabouts of Madore and Kennedy.

However, approaching the pair is not advised. The OPP issued photos of both men on May 3, 2026, to help with the investigation. The death occurred on April 11, 2026





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Ottawa Men B.C. Christo Allison Richards Second-Degree Murder Last Duel Park Richmond Abbotsford Chilliwack And Terrace Areas

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