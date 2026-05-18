Ottawa May Pause or Cancel Snowbirds Program

A Conservative MP warns that Ottawa may pause or cancel the Snowbirds program, potentially grounding the iconic air show team for years. The retirement of CT-114 Tutor jets and the lengthy procurement process for a replacement aircraft are the main concerns.

NEWS TEXT: A Conservative MP says Ottawa may pause or cancel the Snowbirds program, putting the future of the iconic air show team at risk.

Graham Richardson reports. MOOSE JAW, SASK.

-- This summer could mark the final season for the Canadian Forces Snowbirds in their current form, as the Department of National Defence prepares to unveil a plan critics warn could ground the aerobatic team for years.future of the Snowbirds Critics fear the retirement of the CT-114 Tutor jets after the 2026 flying season combined with what is typically a lengthy procurement process could sideline the team for years, interrupting a tradition of more than five decades of aerial performances.

"Any announcement other than an uninterrupted transition into new jets will be a massive disappointment to the Snowbirds team, the military and all Canadians," Conservative MP Fraser Tolmie, who represents Moose Jaw, said in a statement. "The Snowbirds will continue air demonstrations with the Tutor fleet for as long as it is feasible and safe," he said. He added the federal government is "beginning the process of examining potential aircraft options" once the fleet "reaches its end of life.

" File photo -- Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) Snowbirds conduct a fly-past over Parliament Hill during Canada Day celebrations at LeBreton Flats in Ottawa, on Tuesday, July 1, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby The Tutor jets currently flown by the Snowbirds have been in service since the mid-1960s. In 2021, the Trudeau government committed $30 million to extend their lifespan through upgrades intended to keep them flying until 2030.

It is unclear whether that plan has changed, and the upgrades announced in 2021 have not yet been fully completed. In a statement, McGuinty said the plan to be announced Tuesday will ensure Canadians continue to enjoy the Snowbirds for "generations to come.

" However, if a replacement aircraft is selected, it is not clear how long it would take to procure and make the planes operational, or why the current fleet cannot continue flying until 2030 as originally planned. Some retired military pilots say acquiring new aircraft could take years and warn a prolonged grounding could erode the specialized flying and support expertise required to operate the team. They add that rebuilding the squadron after a multi-year hiatus would be difficult.

The Royal Canadian Air Force is also facing personnel shortages, with many squadrons not fully staffed. There is speculation the military may shift some pilots and support staff away from the Snowbirds to address operational demands elsewhere. Most other G7 countries maintain aerobatic demonstration teams, many of them larger and better resourced than Canada’s Snowbirds.

At a time when the Canadian Armed Forces is ramping up recruitment, critics say grounding the popular team during a potentially lengthy procurement process may be difficult for the government to justify





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