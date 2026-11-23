Stanislav Zapaticky, 54, faces arson and incendiary material charges after three early Saturday fires in Ottawa's south end, including one that heavily damaged the Mooney's Bay Beach Shack. Police are seeking surveillance or dashcam footage from the affected areas.

An Ottawa man has been charged with arson following three early morning fires in the city's south end, including one that heavily damaged a seasonal snack shack at Mooney's Bay Beach.

Stanislav Zapaticky, 54, of Ottawa faces one count of arson with disregard for human life, three counts of arson causing damage to property, and three counts of possession of incendiary material. Ottawa firefighters responded to the fire at the Mooney's Bay Beach snack shack shortly before 3:20 a.m. Saturday. CTV News reported that The Beach Shack, attached to the structure housing the washrooms, was heavily damaged. The other two fires broke out early Saturday morning in the city's south end.

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Fires Burn Vehicles And Home

One occurred in the 900 block of Dynes Road and burned out two vehicles in a parking lot. The second was reported on Shoreham Avenue and caused minor damage to a home. No injuries were reported in any of the three fires. On Sunday, officers executed a search warrant at a property on Dynes Road as part of the investigation.

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Zapaticky was subsequently charged in connection with all three fires. Investigators are asking residents and businesses in the affected areas to review any surveillance or dashcam footage captured on Saturday between 1 a.m. and 3:45 a.m. Anyone with information or relevant video footage is asked to contact Ottawa police at 613-236-1222, extension 2202, or by email at arson@ottawapolice.ca. Information can also be provided anonymously through the Ottawa police's temporary anonymous tip line at 613-236-1222, extension 3000.

The Mooney's Bay Beach Shack fire was reported by CTV News Ottawa, which also published a photograph showing the damaged structure. The image, taken Nov. 21, 2026, was credited to Maddison de Varennes of CTV News Ottawa. Police continue to investigate the three fires and are urging anyone with information to come forward. The charges against Zapaticky have not been proven in court.

Police Seek Surveillance Footage

Residents and businesses in the areas around Dynes Road, Shoreham Avenue, and Mooney's Bay Beach are specifically asked to check their cameras for footage from the early morning hours of Saturday. The investigation remains active, and police say any video or information, no matter how small, could assist officers in determining the full sequence of events that morning.

Zapaticky was charged with one count of arson - disregard for human life, three counts of arson - damage to property, and three counts of possession of incendiary material.