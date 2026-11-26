A jury acquitted Zacharie Lamoureaux of first-degree murder but convicted him of manslaughter for his role in a 2023 Pembroke apartment shooting that killed two teens.

Jury deliberations have concluded with the acquittal of Zacharie Lamoureaux from Ottawa on charges of first-degree murder and attempted murder regarding a violent incident in Pembroke, Ontario. The legal proceedings address the tragic events that unfolded more than three years ago inside an apartment building in Pembroke, where two teenage boys were shot to death and a third victim suffered a slashed throat. The jury accepted arguments that Lamoureaux may not have possessed the specific intent to kill the victims when he entered the residence in May 2023.

Verdict Details and Lesser Offenses

The Ottawa man was found guilty of the included lesser offences of manslaughter and attempted murder after jurors determined the evidence did not support a finding of first-degree murder. The defence team successfully argued that while Lamoureaux participated in the criminal enterprise, he might not have known about the specific plan to kill anyone present at the scene. This distinction between intent and knowledge was pivotal for the jury, leading to a conviction on charges that carry different legal implications than the initial first-degree murder accusations.

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The May 2023 Incident Timeline

Gunshots were reported at a two-storey apartment building located on Mackay Street in Pembroke before 3 a.m. on May 22, 2023. Three boys from Mississauga, Ontario, had been lured to the location under the false pretense of an opportunity to earn money by selling drugs that never materialized. Instead of a drug deal, they encountered strangers who brought poisoned drinks containing fentanyl and various weapons, initiating the violent confrontation that resulted in two fatalities.

Defense Arguments on Criminal Liability

Defense lawyer Paolo Giancaterino conceded that Lamoureaux was present for a criminal purpose and had partial prior knowledge about the drugging of the victims. However, the defense maintained that reasonable doubt existed regarding the full extent of Lamoureaux's awareness of the potential for lethal violence. Giancaterino emphasized to the jury that the requested verdicts of manslaughter were based on legal distinctions required by the evidence, rather than sympathy, acknowledging that Lamoureaux bore responsibility for the consequences of his participation.

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Victim Impact and Prosecution Claims

Assistant Crown prosecutor Matthew Geigen-Miller detailed the brutal nature of the attacks during closing submissions on November 2, describing how the victims were left defenseless. Noah Annis was shot in the head while sleeping in a recliner, and Alando Davidson was shot from behind, likely while attempting to escape from the apartment balcony. The prosecution highlighted that the surviving 16-year-old victim had his throat slashed while he was unconscious and completely unresponsive, emphasizing the lethal intent of the attackers who brought weapons and death to the scene.

Related Sentencing and Legal Outcomes

A teenager who accompanied Lamoureaux to the apartment pleaded guilty last year to two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder, receiving the maximum youth sentence of 10 years. This sentence requires the individual to spend just over half the term in intensive rehabilitative secure custody, with the remainder served under conditional supervision. Meanwhile, the Ontario Provincial Police continue to monitor the broader implications of this case, which has drawn significant attention to youth violence and drug-related offenses in the Pembroke and Ottawa regions.