A massive fire at The WoodSource in Ottawa was likely caused by a mechanical failure in the dust collection system. The business is operating and delivering while thanking the community for its support.

A possible mechanical failure in the dust collection system is believed to have sparked a massive fire at a lumber business in Ottawa's south end.

Massive Fire Breaks Out At Ottawa Lumber Business

Ottawa Fire Services received multiple 9-1-1 calls reporting smoke and flames at The WoodSource on Mitch Owens Road, near Manotick Station Road, at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday. According to Ottawa Fire Services public information officer Nick DeFazio, the fire was in a building approximately 300 feet long that was used to store lumber and operate a sawmill.

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"The fire spread rapidly through the building and its large amount of lumber. Firefighters focused on protecting the nearby buildings and equipment and were successful in preventing the fire from spreading to them," DeFazio said. The fire was declared under control just before 5:30 p.m., but the fire continued to burn through the night.

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"Crews continued working on site and allowed piles of lumber within the structure to burn down as part of the overhaul operation," DeFazio said. No civilians or firefighters were injured. DeFazio says the investigation into the cause of the fire continues, but the "preliminary investigation points to a possible mechanical failure in the dust collection system.

" Firefighters were required to establish a tanker shuttle to bring additional water to the scene to extinguish the fire. In posts on social media, Ottawa Fire Chief Paul Hutt praised the company's emergency preparedness plan.

Fire Chief Praises Emergency Preparedness

"The WoodSource is a well-respected business in our community. When fire broke out yesterday, its emergency plan helped us quickly confirm that all workers were accounted for. Staff also moved equipment and lumber away from the burning building," Hutt said.

"Its on-site water reservoirs supported initial suppression while our Firefighters established a tanker shuttle. That preparation helped crews battle intense heat and protect the other buildings on the property.

Business Owner Announces Rebuilding From Ashes

" The owner of The WoodSource says they "look forward to rebuilding from the ashes" following the fire at the business. The mill is in operation today and deliveries are going out, according to Tim Priddle. The mill is located at the same location on Mitch Owens Road.

"We are grateful to God that no one was hurt. We are grateful that the Ottawa Fire Service mounted a tremendous defense, and only one building was affected," Priddle said in a social media video on Thursday morning.

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"We want you to know that the WoodSource will be out delivering today. Our mill will be operating. Our store will be closed for at least today.

" Priddle thanked the community for the "outpouring of love and care" following the fire. "We look forward to rebuilding from the ashes. It is heartwarming to know that so many people care about this business," he said. In a post on Facebook, Osgoode Ward Coun.

Councillor Skalski Thanks Fire Service

Isabelle Skalski thanked the Ottawa Fire Service for getting the fire under control and protecting nearby buildings.

"It has been difficult to see the images of the fire that took place this afternoon at The WoodSource on Mitch Owens Road, knowing how much this business means to our community," Skalski said. "While it is great news that the fire is under control and that there were no injuries, my thoughts are with the owner, his employees and everyone touched by this fire as they focus on recovery.

" A video report on the fire was also published, showing the massive blaze tearing through the lumber shop on Mitch Owens Road.