Ottawa introduces revised First Nations clean‑water bill, softening human‑right language

A new federal bill to improve water safety for First Nations removes the explicit recognition of a domestic human right to clean drinking water, prompting criticism from Indigenous leaders and provincial governments.

Ottawa is preparing to table a new First Nations clean‑water bill in the House of Commons on Monday, just before the parliamentary summer recess begins.

The draft, marked for consultation until 11 June 2026, replaces the earlier C‑61 legislation that had explicitly recognized a human right to clean drinking water for Indigenous peoples. While the new text retains the government's commitment to "progressively realise" safe water on First Nations lands, it softens the language, citing the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights rather than affirming a domestic human right.

Critics argue that the change undermines the spirit of the original bill and weakens legal accountability. C‑61 was introduced in 2023 under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's administration, with Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu presenting it as a response to a 2021 settlement of a lawsuit alleging government failure to provide adequate water infrastructure.

The earlier proposal went beyond the settlement by including provisions for source‑water protection and a clear statement that every individual on a First Nation reserve has a human right to clean drinking water. Though it survived extensive parliamentary study and debate, the bill died when Parliament was prorogued in 2024. Provinces such as Alberta and Ontario opposed it, warning that the measure could hinder resource development projects.

The current draft was promised by Indigenous Services Minister Mandy Gull‑Masty last summer, who said it would reaffirm the human right to safe water. However, several First Nations leaders have voiced concerns that they were not consulted on the revised language.

The new legislation still aims to eliminate the 37 active boil‑water advisories affecting 36 communities-most of them in Ontario-yet the shift in wording may make it harder to hold the federal government to the 2021 pledge made by Prime Minister Trudeau to end all advisories by the end of that year. With the bill likely to be tabled just days before the summer break, it may not see debate or passage before the fall session, leaving Indigenous communities and provincial governments watching closely for any further amendments during the consultation period.

The broader context reflects ongoing tension between Indigenous rights, federal policy, and provincial economic interests. The original C‑61 bill was praised for being co‑drafted with First Nations and for its comprehensive approach to water safety, wastewater treatment, and source‑water protection. Its demise, followed by the softened language of the new draft, underscores the political challenges of translating international human‑rights obligations into enforceable Canadian law.

Advocates continue to press for a clear, legally binding right to safe drinking water that can be enforced in courts, while some provincial officials remain wary of potential impacts on mining, energy, and agricultural projects. As the consultation window remains open until June 2026, Indigenous groups, environmental NGOs, and provincial ministries are expected to submit comment letters, hoping to shape a final version that restores the explicit human‑right language and accelerates the removal of boil‑water advisories across the country





SooToday / 🏆 8. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Indigenous Rights Clean Water Legislation Canadian Parliament Boil Water Advisories Federal‑Provincial Relations

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Inaugural Calgary Stampede First Nations Rodeo and Relay Showcases Indigenous Athletic ExcellenceMore than 8,000 fans gathered at GMC Stadium for the first-ever Calgary Stampede First Nations Rodeo and Relay, featuring Indigenous athletes from across North America competing in events like relay racing, breakaway roping, and saddle bronc riding. Champions Alan Kole Govert and Justine Begay shared their personal triumphs, while the Chief Enoch Lapotac relay team from Alberta claimed victory. The event highlighted deep cultural connections and was hailed as an incredible success by organizers, setting the stage for continued Indigenous participation throughout the Stampede, including the Elbow River Camp and the Calgary Stampede Powwow.

Read more »

Canada's Government to Introduce Major Privacy and First Nations Water Bills Before Parliament AdjournsThe Canadian government plans to table two key bills before the end of the current Parliamentary session: one to update private-sector privacy rules with new safeguards for children's data and against surveillance pricing, and another to guarantee First Nations' access to clean drinking water through infrastructure and legislative measures.

Read more »

Former government net-zero adviser ‘disappointed’ by Carney’s commitment to climateOTTAWA - The co-founder of Ottawa's independent net-zero advisory body says she has been

Read more »

New First Nations clean water bill omits human right recognitionA draft of the new First Nations clean water bill, obtained by The Canadian Press, shows it removes a provision recognizing a human right to clean drinking water that was in a previous bill. The legislation is set to be introduced soon but may not pass before fall. The prior bill, C-61, was co-drafted with First Nations and included source water protection but faced opposition from Alberta and Ontario and died after prorogation. Some First Nations leaders say they have not been consulted on the new version.

Read more »