Ottawa Hospital receives record $50 million donation from Peter Gilgan Foundation

The Peter Gilgan Foundation donated $50 million to The Ottawa Hospital, the largest philanthropic gift in Ottawa history, supporting the new hospital campus and the Peter Gilgan Critical Care Tower.

The Ottawa Hospital has received a record-breaking $50 million donation from the Peter Gilgan Foundation to support construction of its new hospital campus. It is the largest philanthropic gift in Ottawa's history.

Critical Care Tower Named After Donor

The announcement was made Tuesday at the Ottawa Hospital General Campus. Premier Doug Ford and Health Minister Sylvia Jones travelled to Ottawa for the event. In honour of the gift, the hospital announced the Peter Gilgan Critical Care Tower will be built at the new hospital. The tower will house critical care services, including the Trauma Centre, emergency services and the ICU.

Also read Ottawa MPPs call on Ontario government to cover additional costs for new Civic Hospital

Gilgan is the founder of Mattamy Homes. Ottawa is our nation's capital, and it deserves health care that reflects the very best of what Canada can offer, Gilgan said in a media release. The Ottawa Hospital's new campus is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to set a new standard for patient care, and I'm proud to support that vision and help make it a reality.

Advertisement

Cameron Love, president and CEO of the Ottawa Hospital, said the tower will strengthen the hospital's role as a leader in health care in Canada. It will bring together critical care teams, advanced technology and the resources they need to care for some of the most critically ill patients in our region, in an environment designed around the complex needs of patients and their families. Ford told the crowd it is a special day for health care in Ottawa.

Officials Praise Gilgan Health Care Legacy

I have been smiling ever since we took off from Toronto and landed here, Ford said. The premier added there is no one in Canada that has given back more to health care than Gilgan. Tim Kluke, president of the Ottawa Hospital Foundation, said Gilgan is helping make history in Ottawa. As a nation's capital, Ottawa deserves healthcare that reflects the very best in what Canada has to offer, Kluke said.

And this contribution, at this time, comes at a pivotal moment. Our campaign depends on leaders who believe in what is possible and are willing to make that happen through their investments. Peter, your gift is an excellent example of that, and it will inspire others in our community to look and see what we can achieve when we all work together, Kluke said. Today, you have changed the Ottawa philanthropic landscape forever.

The Campaign for Tomorrow is run by the Ottawa Hospital to raise $500 million to build the new Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus. As of Monday, $404 million has been raised to support the new hospital. The Campaign to Create Tomorrow is a bold, once-in-a-generation opportunity to transform healthcare in our region and beyond, the Ottawa Hospital Foundation said on its website. Together, we are building one of the most technologically advanced research hospitals in the country.

Advertisement

Rising Costs For New Civic Campus

The new state-of-the-art health care and academic research centre on Carling Avenue was originally expected to cost $2.8 billion, with the Ontario government covering $2.1 billion. Last week, Infrastructure Minister David Piccini said the provincial investment is now just shy of $10 billion towards the hospital. Piccini blamed an increase in costs for the rising price tag, along with supply chains and municipally imposed fees.

A spokesperson for Ontario Health Minister Sylvia Jones said the original price tag was based on a years old submission and the project's scope has since evolved. The ministry has worked closely with the hospital to refine the scope and costs, accounting for factors that may not have been captured in the original submission, including the age and condition of existing infrastructure and the community's evolving health care needs over the decades ahead, the spokesperson said.