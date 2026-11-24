Ottawa Food Bank report reveals 591,686 visits in 2025. Despite lower rates, strain on network is high. Details on causes and government calls for action.

A new report from the Ottawa Food Bank reveals that while the percentage of households facing food insecurity in the capital dropped to 20.7 per cent in 2025, demand for emergency food services continues to surge. The organization recorded a record-breaking 591,686 visits to its network last year, a 0.5 per cent increase from 2024, signaling that the relief network is operating under extreme pressure despite the statistical decline.

Visits Surge Amidst Statistically Insignificant Drop

The 2025 data shows a decrease from the 25.5 per cent of households that experienced food insecurity in 2024. However, the Ottawa Food Bank emphasizes that this reduction is not statistically significant. The organization states that the change likely reflects normal year-to-year variation rather than a meaningful, systemic decline in the community's ability to access food.

Also read Ottawa Food Bank Visits Hit 592,000 Amid Struggling Member Agencies

Since 2019, the number of recorded visits to Ottawa food banks has increased by 102 per cent. This dramatic rise places growing pressure on the network's ability to respond to local needs. The organization warns that one in five homes being food insecure remains an unacceptable level of deprivation for the city.

Furthermore, the recorded visit numbers do not capture the full scope of the crisis. The Ottawa Food Bank notes that the data fails to account for all residents in Ottawa who need assistance but cannot access the network due to various barriers, such as transportation issues or limited operating hours.

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Network Capacity Reaching Breaking Point

Rising costs are straining household budgets and severely limiting the capacity of the Ottawa Food Bank and its partner agencies. The report highlights that strained resources and capacity have forced some of the 67 network members to limit how often neighbors can access food programs. In some cases, agencies have been forced to turn people away altogether.

Last year, 25 per cent of the network members had to turn people away or close their doors early because they did not have enough food to meet community needs. Additionally, 29 per cent of network partners had to reduce the frequency with which people could access food support due to limited resources.

City infrastructure also plays a critical role in food access. Nearly half of the network members, specifically 47 per cent, identified transportation as the top barrier keeping people from accessing food support. This highlights the intersection of economic hardship and urban planning challenges in the capital.

Employment Does Not Guarantee Food Security

The report dispels the myth that having a job ensures food security. In 2025, 47 per cent of food bank visitors with a disclosed primary household income source reported receiving social assistance or disability-related benefits. Another 22 per cent reported employment income, proving that work is not always sufficient to afford groceries.

The minimum wage in Ontario is $17.95 per hour, which falls significantly short of the living wage. The Ottawa Food Bank defines the living wage as $24.10 per hour, which is the hourly income a person requires to afford basic expenses including groceries, housing, transportation, childcare, health care, and savings for emergencies.

For people receiving Ontario Works (OW) or the Ontario Disability Support Program (ODSP), benefit levels are often insufficient to cover basic living costs. The report notes that program rules can significantly limit opportunities to improve financial security for these vulnerable populations.

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Government Calls for Comprehensive Action

The Ottawa Food Bank is calling on all levels of government to work together to improve food security. The municipal government is urged to sustainably fund the Ottawa Food Bank network, invest in community spaces, and expand deeply affordable housing. They are also asked to improve public transit to address transportation barriers.

The provincial government is called upon to increase assistance payments such as OW and ODSP, reduce clawbacks on employment income, and protect shelter benefits for people receiving these programs. Strengthening employment standards and income security for workers is also a key demand.

At the federal level, the Ottawa Food Bank wants the government to set and report on a national target for reducing food insecurity. They are asking for expanded employment insurance, stronger federal income benefits, long-term funding for community food infrastructure, and direct rent support for people with low incomes.

Grocery prices have jumped 33 per cent since 2020, making basic nutrition increasingly out of reach. It now costs at least $1,273 a month for a family of four to pay for a nutritious diet. The Ottawa Food Bank states that food insecurity is driven by inadequate incomes, unaffordable housing, and gaps in public supports, not poor budgeting.

Individuals are asked to advocate for more food security solutions by contacting city councillors, MPs, and MPPs. The Ottawa Food Bank urges the public to shift the conversation toward the conditions that leave people unable to afford food.