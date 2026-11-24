New data reveals Ottawa food insecurity rates may have dipped to 20.7 percent in 2025, yet record visit levels and rising costs signal a deepening crisis for the city's network.

Recent findings from the Ottawa Food Bank indicate a complex landscape regarding food access in the Canadian capital. While the proportion of households experiencing food insecurity dropped to an estimated 20.7 percent last year, demand for emergency services remains at historic highs. This discrepancy highlights the limitations of relying solely on survey data to measure the immediate needs of vulnerable residents in the region.

Record Visits Mask Statistical Decline in Hunger

The latest Hunger Report released by the Ottawa Food Bank shows that while the rate of food insecurity fell from 25.5 percent in 2024, the number of visits to the food bank network increased by 0.5 percent. These visits totaled 591,686 last year, setting a new record for the organization. The charity explicitly states that the decrease in the statistical rate is not significant and likely reflects normal year-to-year variation rather than a genuine improvement in the population's financial stability.

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Furthermore, the report emphasizes that recorded visits do not capture the full scope of the crisis, as many individuals in need do not access these services. The Ottawa Food Bank notes that since 2019, recorded visits have surged by 102 percent, placing immense pressure on the network. The organization asserts that one in five homes being food insecure is still an unacceptable number, underscoring the urgency of the situation despite the slight statistical decline.

Network Strained by Rising Costs and Limited Resources

Rising operational costs are creating a dual burden on household budgets and the non-profit sector itself. The Ottawa Food Bank reports that strained resources and capacity limits have forced some network members to restrict how often neighbors can access food programs. In severe cases, partners have been compelled to turn people away altogether when they lack sufficient food inventory to meet community needs.

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Specific data from last year reveals that 25 percent of the 67 network members had to turn people away or close early due to insufficient food supplies. Additionally, 29 percent of network partners had to reduce the frequency with which people could access food support because of limited resources. These operational constraints illustrate how financial pressures are directly impacting the ability of the local safety net to serve the population effectively.

Infrastructure challenges also play a critical role in limiting food access for residents. Nearly half of the network members, specifically 47 percent, identified transportation as the top barrier preventing people from accessing food support. This highlights the intersection of logistical challenges and economic hardship, where even available food resources are inaccessible to those without reliable means of travel.

Employment Does Not Guarantee Financial Security

The report dispels the common misconception that having a job ensures food security. In 2026, 47 percent of food bank visitors with a disclosed primary household income source reported receiving social assistance or disability-related benefits. Meanwhile, 22 percent reported employment income, demonstrating that a significant portion of those relying on food banks are working but still unable to afford groceries.

The financial gap is further widened by the disparity between minimum wage and the actual cost of living. The minimum wage in Ontario is currently $17.95 per hour, which falls significantly short of the living wage. The Ottawa Food Bank defines the living wage as $24.10 per hour, the hourly income required to afford basic expenses such as groceries, housing, transportation, childcare, health care, and savings for emergencies.

Program rules also contribute to financial instability for those on government support. For individuals receiving Ontario Works or the Ontario Disability Support Program, benefit levels are often insufficient to cover basic living costs. The report notes that program rules can significantly limit opportunities to improve financial security, creating a cycle where individuals cannot escape poverty despite participating in the workforce or receiving assistance.

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Call for Multi-Level Government Intervention

The Ottawa Food Bank is urging all levels of government to collaborate on comprehensive food security solutions. The municipal government is called upon to sustainably fund the network, invest in community spaces, protect deeply affordable housing, improve public transit, and deliver on commitments like the Poverty Reduction Strategy. These actions are seen as essential to addressing the root causes of hunger in the city.

At the provincial level, the organization demands increased assistance payments for Ontario Works and the Ontario Disability Support Program. They also call for a reduction in clawbacks on employment income, the expansion of affordable housing, and the protection of shelter benefits for recipients. Strengthening employment standards and income security for workers is also prioritized to ensure that wages can meet the basic needs of families.

Federal action is required to set and report on a national target for reducing food insecurity. The Ottawa Food Bank recommends expanding employment insurance, strengthening federal income benefits, providing long-term funding for community food infrastructure, and offering direct rent support for low-income individuals. Building more affordable housing is also listed as a key federal responsibility.

Finally, the report asks individuals to advocate for change by contacting city councillors, MPs, and MPPs. The Ottawa Food Bank stresses that food insecurity is not caused by poor budgeting but by inadequate incomes, unaffordable housing, and gaps in public supports. By shifting the conversation toward these systemic conditions, the organization hopes to drive meaningful policy changes that address the structural drivers of hunger.