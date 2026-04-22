Ottawa Faces Record Family Homelessness, Unveils New Strategy

The City of Ottawa is grappling with a surge in family homelessness, with over 600 families currently housed in motels at a significant cost to the city. A new strategy focusing on prevention, financial assistance, and expanding housing options is set to be presented to the community services committee.

The City of Ottawa is facing an unprecedented crisis of family homelessness, a situation that is straining both the well-being of vulnerable families and the city’s financial resources.

Recent data reveals a significant increase in the number of families experiencing homelessness, with over 600 families, encompassing more than 1,200 children, relying on temporary motel accommodations as of March 2026. This reliance on motels is not only disruptive to family life but also incredibly costly, with the city spending nearly $30 million in 2025 alone to provide these temporary shelters.

The average family spends approximately 11 months in these accommodations, and the city incurs an average monthly cost of around $5,800 for a family of four residing in a single motel room. This escalating crisis has prompted the city to develop a comprehensive strategy aimed at addressing the root causes of family homelessness and providing more sustainable solutions. The proposed strategy will be presented to the community services committee next week for review and approval.

The core of the new strategy revolves around preventative measures and a shift towards long-term housing solutions. Recognizing that keeping families housed is more effective and economical than responding to crises after they occur, the city plans to prioritize programs offering emergency financial assistance and short-term bridge funding. These initiatives are designed to help families cover rent and avoid eviction, providing a crucial safety net during times of financial hardship.

Simultaneously, the city aims to accelerate the transition of families from temporary motel accommodations into permanent housing. This will involve expanding the availability of permanent transitional housing options and streamlining the process for families to access these resources. The city acknowledges the critical need for increased affordable housing units to meet the growing demand. In 2025, 277 families successfully moved into permanent housing, often with the assistance of housing subsidies, but the report emphasizes that the current supply is insufficient.

The recent acquisition of 377 O’Connor Street, a former downtown hotel slated for conversion into transitional housing, represents a positive step towards addressing this shortage. However, the report highlights a concerning trend: a 41 percent decrease in the number of households successfully exiting homelessness in 2025 compared to the previous year. Several factors contribute to this worsening situation. High rental costs, inadequate income assistance programs, and a general lack of support services all play a significant role.

Notably, funding for crucial housing assistance programs, such as the Canada-Ontario Housing Benefit, has been significantly reduced over the past two years. Ottawa received $4.3 million in 2023-2024, supporting 382 new households, but this funding was slashed to $2.08 million in 2025-2026, resulting in support for only 205 new households.

Furthermore, access to social housing remains limited despite extremely high demand. As of the end of 2025, over 16,000 households were on the social housing waitlist, with nearly 6,000 of those households including dependents. The report also points to a disconnect between the availability of affordable housing and the needs of families experiencing homelessness, noting that many families are not even on the waitlists for these units.

Even when affordable housing becomes available, the rental costs are often still prohibitive for families struggling with homelessness. The city invested approximately $40 million in nearly 1,000 affordable housing units in 2025, but the report underscores the need for more targeted and accessible housing options. The strategy is intended to be implemented within the existing budgetary constraints, meaning no additional funding will be allocated specifically for this purpose.

The city is committed to finding innovative solutions to address this complex challenge and ensure that all families have access to safe, stable, and affordable housing





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