Ottawa extends low-wage temporary foreign worker permits to two years and makes rural immigration pilot permanent

The federal government is extending low-wage Labour Market Impact Assessments to two years, adding early childhood educators to the exemptions list and proposing new provincial powers, while making the Rural Community Immigration Pilot permanent.

The federal government is extending the period of time a business can employ a low-wage temporary foreign worker. The maximum duration of a low-wage Labour Market Impact Assessment, the document an employer needs to hire a temporary foreign worker, will rise to two years from one.

Ottawa said restrictions on hiring temporary foreign workers in cities with unemployment rates above six per cent will remain in place. Early childhood educators are being added to the list of professions exempted from those restrictions. That exemption list also includes certain jobs in health care, construction and food processing. The government said the change responds to labour needs in those sectors.

Also read Ottawa French public school to offer high school classes in Centretown

Proposed Provincial Measures For Temporary Workers

Ottawa is proposing additional measures for low-wage Labour Market Impact Assessment applications that would take effect on March 1, 2027. Provinces and territories would need to opt in for the changes to apply. The proposed measures would let provinces and territories add or remove occupations from the list of jobs exempt from the six-per-cent rule.

Advertisement

They would also let provinces and territories allow employers to expand the share of their workforce made up of low-wage temporary foreign workers to 15 per cent, up from the current 10 per cent limit. Immigration Minister Lena Diab said Monday the government intends to work more closely with the provinces and territories on tailoring the temporary worker program to regional needs. She said the program is needed across the country.

Diab said that while temporary workers' share of the workforce might rise in some fields, all jobs should be made available to Canadians first. She said some regions do not have Canadians applying for certain jobs and that skilled trades and skilled people with different skills are needed. Diab said the percentages that are raised will be up to the provinces and territories to say yes or no to.

Rural Community Immigration Pilot Made Permanent

She said this is again working in partnership with the provinces and territories, which will decide whether that is the right thing to do for their provinces, and if so, where in the regions. Diab was in Stellarton, N.S. , to announce that the Rural Community Immigration Pilot is being made into a permanent government program and a permanent residency pathway.

The program involved more than 1,950 vetted employers in 14 rural communities that faced labour shortages and could not fill jobs solely with local workers. The government helped those employers connect with skilled foreign workers who would then be put on a path to permanent residency. About 5,500 permanent residency slots are assigned to this program in the latest immigration levels plan. The government said it plans to open the program up to more communities in the future.

Advertisement

Budget Reforms Spark Political Debate Over Workers

The announcement came after the government alluded to temporary foreign worker program reforms in Thursday's budget. Government officials who briefed reporters on background Thursday said they did not have detailed information about the planned reforms, which were published the next day. Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said Friday that the temporary foreign worker program should not be an option in communities where the unemployment rate is above 5.5 per cent.

The national unemployment rate was 6.7 per cent in October, according to Statistics Canada. Canada lost 4,700 jobs in October as the unemployment rate climbed to 6.7 per cent. The unemployment rate has fluctuated month-to-month between around 6.5 per cent and seven per cent for the last two years. The debate over temporary foreign workers comes as Ottawa balances employer demands with domestic hiring concerns.