Ottawa Eastern Ontario Santa Claus Parades Guide November December

Complete schedule for Santa Claus parades in Ottawa and eastern Ontario from November to December, featuring dates, routes, and toy donation details.

Residents across Ottawa and eastern Ontario can look forward to a festive season filled with community celebrations as Santa Claus makes multiple scheduled appearances. These events serve as the traditional kickoff to the holiday period, drawing families to neighborhoods for parades that combine entertainment with charitable giving.

Early November Parade Schedule Details

The holiday calendar begins this Saturday, November 14, with the Kanata Santa Claus Parade. This event starts at 10 a.m. at Holy Redeemer Church. The route moves along Glamorgan, Castlefrank Road, and Abbeyhill Drive before ending at Hazeldean Mall. Participants are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items for the Kanata Food Cupboard.

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On Friday, November 20, the Prescott Santa Claus Parade will take place. This follows the Cornwall Santa Claus Parade held earlier on Saturday, November 14. These early events help establish the festive momentum for the region.

The capital city proper hosts the 57th Help Santa Toy Parade on Saturday, November 21. Starting at 11 a.m., the procession travels along Queen Elizabeth Driveway from Somerset Street West to Lansdowne. This long-running tradition supports the CTV and Move 100 Toy Mountain initiative for the Salvation Army.

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Late November Community Celebrations

The weekend of November 27 and 28 brings several major parades to different parts of the region. The Kiwanis Club of Manotick hosts the Parade of Lights on Friday, November 27. This event begins at 7 p.m. at the Manotick Community Centre. It proceeds down Maple Avenue to Manotick Main Street, kicking off the Christmas in the Village festivities.

Two significant parades occur on Saturday, November 28. The 10th annual Riverside South Toy Mountain Parade starts at St. Jerome Elementary School on Spratt Road. It travels north to Ecole Bernard-Grandmaitre. Families should bring new, unwrapped toys for the Salvation Army campaign.

Also on November 28, Santa's Parade of Lights illuminates Orléans. It begins at 6 p.m. and follows St. Joseph Boulevard. Firefighters patrol the route to collect toys and cash donations for the annual Toy Mountain drive.

Later that same evening, the Aylmer Santa Claus Parade commences at 6 p.m. at the Marina. The procession travels along Principale Street. This date also features Santa Claus parades in Embrun, Carleton Place, Arnprior, Brockville, and Pembroke.

Late November and Early December Events

Sunday, November 29, sees Santa Claus stop in Barrhaven. The Barrhaven Santa Claus Parade begins at 5:30 p.m. It travels along Strandherd Drive between Beatrice Drive and the Park and Ride lot. Donations for this event include non-perishable food items and cash for the Barrhaven Food Cupboard.

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This day also marks parades in Russell and Clarence Rockland. Earlier in the week, the Kemptville Rotary Santa Claus Parade occurred on November 21. The Kingston Santa Claus Parades also took place on that same date.

The festivities continue into December with the Stittsville Parade of Lights on Saturday, December 5. This event lights up Main Street and begins at Browns Independent. The Stittsville Lions Club collects non-perishable food and cash for the Stittsville Food Bank.

Remaining December Calendar and Regional Dates

Friday, December 4, features Osgoode's Parade of Lights at 6:30 p.m. This is followed by several major events on Saturday, December 5. These include the Richmond Santa Claus parade, the Constance and Buckhams Bay Santa Claus Parade, and additional celebrations in Pakenham, Winchester, Merrickville, Perth, Renfrew, and Petawawa.

On Sunday, December 6, the Almonte Santa Claus Parade takes place. The following day, Saturday, December 12, hosts the Carp/Huntley Community Association Santa Claus Parade. The regional schedule concludes with the Metcalfe Santa Claus Parade on Sunday, December 13 at 2 p.m. Earlier events in the week included a Christmas parade in Vankleek Hill on November 27.

These parades collectively support various local charities and food banks. The Salvation Army continues to be a primary beneficiary through the Toy Mountain campaigns. Other local cupboards and food banks in Kanata, Barrhaven, and Stittsville also receive crucial holiday support through these community efforts.