Ottawa-based Robotics Centre has secured a $4.5-million Department of National Defence contract to supply 80 aircraft and ground stations, plus training, for the Canadian Army's General Purpose Uncrewed Aircraft System program for Light Forces, as it expands production at its Kanata facility.

Ottawa-based Robotics Centre has been awarded a $4.5-million Department of National Defence contract to supply the Canadian Army with uncrewed aircraft under the General Purpose Uncrewed Aircraft System program for Light Forces.

The deal, announced Nov. 17, covers 80 aircraft and ground stations, along with training. The contract will see Robotics Centre deliver its Shuriken platform drones, which are designed to be adapted for missions including surveillance, force protection, targeting and strike capabilities. The company is expanding production at its new Kanata facility, which opened in May. Chief Product Officer Alan Hnatiw said the facility is designed to eventually produce more than 10,000 drones each month.

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Shuriken Drones Feature Scalable Open Architecture

He said the scalable open architecture allows users to plug in a variety of radios, fibre optic payloads, different cameras, munitions and signal intelligence equipment. Hnatiw said the company has both rapid prototyping capability and volume production. Robotics Centre has been developing uncrewed technology for more than 15 years. Its latest products reflect the growing role of relatively inexpensive, compact drones in modern warfare, a shift that has become particularly evident in Russia's war against Ukraine.

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Chief Operating Officer Bill Dickie said the technology has fundamentally changed how militaries approach combat. He said it is a way of fighting that did not exist five years ago. Dickie said the company has created a whole family of very scalable, logistically optimized drones for military use. He said the product is optimized for shipping, assembly and forward deployment, making it easier to handle, store and assemble than traditional drones.

The drones are designed to be shipped in flat-packed kits and assembled near the point of deployment. Dickie said components can be snapped together much like a model car kit, with zip ties and standard connections used to secure the aircraft. The approach allows as many as 20,000 drone kits to fit inside a single shipping container. Robotics Centre is working to bring most of its manufacturing process in-house, including battery production.

Domestic Sourcing Enables Rapid Design Turnaround

According to the company, most components are currently sourced in Canada. Dickie said that level of control allows Robotics Centre to turn around new designs in days rather than weeks, while working directly with customers to adapt products. The company has more than 40 employees and expects its workforce to grow as production expands.

Robotics Centre has also made early sales to customers in Japan, France and the United States, and has responded to several federal requests for proposals through Canada's Drone Defence Initiative marketplace. The company has secured $5 million in financing from the Business Development Bank of Canada, along with up to $943,850 in federal funding through the National Research Council to assist development of an AI-powered, high-speed drone manufacturing process.

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Robotics Centre Aims For Major DND Supplier Role

Dickie said Robotics Centre's longer-term goal is to become a significant supplier of this class of drone to the Canadian Armed Forces. He said he would like to see the factory floor full of production and the company supplying the Canadian Forces with a good percentage of the drones of this class that it needs.