Canada defends UAE extradition treaty talks as civil society group warns on human rights

Ottawa says an extradition treaty with the UAE would help fight serious crime, while Inter Pares warns about the UAE's record of arbitrary detentions.

Canada is defending its plan to open talks on an extradition treaty with the United Arab Emirates after a civil society group raised alarms about the country's human rights record.

The issue follows a free trade deal signed by Canada and the UAE last week. The two countries also announced negotiations on an extradition treaty and a mutual legal assistance treaty. The agreements were marked at a signing ceremony on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026. Prime Minister Mark Carney and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan talked as their ministers took part in the ceremony.

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Inter Pares Criticizes Human Rights Record

Amani Khalfan, a spokesperson for the social justice organization Inter Pares, said the UAE's record of unlawful and arbitrary detentions is appalling. Khalfan asked what kind of message Canada would send to the world by signing extradition and defence treaties with the UAE, a country with a troubling human-rights record. The group's warning came as Ottawa promoted the accords.

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Kwame Bonsu, a spokesperson for the Department of Justice, said strengthening Canada's foreign partnerships on investigating, prosecuting and preventing serious crime is critical to keeping Canadians safe. Bonsu said an extradition treaty would help bring individuals accused or convicted of serious crimes to justice. Those crimes include money laundering, drug trafficking and cybercrime. The federal government has argued that the deals will improve cooperation on law enforcement and legal matters.

Officials say the mutual legal assistance treaty would also support cross-border investigations. Critics say the accords raise concerns because of the UAE's detention practices. Inter Pares is among the groups urging Canada to reconsider the talks. The announcement of the negotiations came after the free trade deal was signed last week.

Government Defends Partnership With UAE

Canada and the UAE have been deepening their economic and diplomatic ties. The talks on extradition and mutual legal assistance are not yet completed. The government says the negotiations are part of a broader effort to work with international partners on serious crime. The debate highlights the tension between Canada's law enforcement goals and its stated commitment to human rights.

Civil society groups say the UAE's record should be a factor in any treaty talks. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 2, 2026. Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press