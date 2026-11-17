Ottawa-based A.I.RShare is producing the Overwatch interceptor, a non-explosive missile that uses latex strands to disable drones in flight, shipping about 50 units a week with customers in the U.S. and conflict zones.

An Ottawa defence company is developing an interceptor missile that can bring down enemy drones without an explosion or even a direct hit. A.I. RShare calls its Overwatch interceptor the world's friendliest missile.

Overwatch Interceptor Uses Latex Strands

The company says the technology offers a low-cost answer to the growing threat posed by drones on modern battlefields. The Overwatch interceptor uses a lightweight rocket to travel beyond Mach one, faster than the speed of sound, before releasing a cloud of specially engineered latex strands designed to disable a drone in flight. Founder and CEO Rick Whittaker says the technology targets something every drone needs to stay airborne.

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In order to fly you need lift and so we disrupt lift, he says. Our Casper lift disruptors are effectively aerodynamically engineered latex spaghetti. This latex spaghetti floats in a 60-foot radius and slowly descends to the ground. Any drone coming in sucks in the spaghetti, traps up the propeller, blocks the air intake, and down comes the drone.

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Unlike traditional missile systems, Whittaker says the interceptor does not rely on explosives or a direct collision with its target. You cannot be spending $1 million to take down a $20,000 drone; the economics do not make sense, he says. Also, we cannot be blowing things up over top of people. That is very bad and so militaries needed something with low-cost collateral.

The interceptors weigh roughly one kilogram when fully loaded. They travel at Mach 1.4 and have an engagement range of about four kilometres, according to Whittaker. Our ballistic rocket contains a non-lethal warhead, and a flight computer, which makes everything safe, he says. It uses time of flight as its engagement, and it has a rocket motor which sits in the middle.

Company Ships 50 Missiles Weekly

The missile is designed to be launched out of a tube. A.I. RShare says it has customers in the United States and overseas, including in conflict zones, and is currently shipping approximately 50 units a week. The company is now in its seventh generation of the technology, with development taking place in Ottawa.

CTV's Tyler Fleming reports that AirShare is developing technology it says can take down an enemy drone without an explosion or even a direct hit. A key part of the process is 3D printing. The missiles' plastic components can be manufactured relatively quickly, with the potential to establish production closer to where deployment is needed. The missiles are light, agile, effective and can be built out of a 40-foot shipping container if needed, says Whittaker.

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We can solve a very important supply chain and sovereignty issue, he says. If they do not have to rely on supply chains that are outside of their reach, or they become less resilient because there is a critical component, that is bad news for them, and we solve that problem too. That flexibility is part of what attracted Luke Skinner to the company. Skinner, A.I.

3D Printing Accelerates Testing Cycle

RShare's missile and fire control engineer and a Carleton University graduate, says the team's approach and system design and in-house manufacturing allows it to move from an initial development to testing in a matter of days. We use a special different 3D printing techniques that we have spent years developing, Skinner says. I will design something beginning of the week.

We will meet about it on Tuesday, we will print it on Wednesday, build it, and by the end of the week we are already testing. And we do that cycle basically every week, which lets us iterate quickly and to see these missiles actually help people in conflict countries right now is really interesting.

Whittaker says Canada may not be facing the same immediate drone threat as some of its international partners, but believes the technology has a growing role to play as warfare evolves. A.I. RShare has received support from the Canadian government and says it intends to continue expanding operations in Ottawa, as it looks to grow its international footprint.